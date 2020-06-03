Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSMEs to be classified based on new criteria from July 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:37 IST
MSMEs to be classified based on new criteria from July 

From July, over six crore micro, small and medium enterprises across the country will be classified on the basis of the new criteria approved by the government.  As per the revised criteria, a unit with Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover will fall under the 'medium' enterprise category.  Besides, a manufacturing and services unit with Rs 1 crore of investment and Rs 5 crore of turnover will be classified as 'micro' whereas a unit involving Rs 10 crore of investment and Rs 50 crore of turnover will be categorised as a 'small' enterprise.  Also, a new composite formula of classification for manufacturing and services units has been notified. Now, there will be no difference between the manufacturing and service sectors. Ministry officials said that the new definition will pave way for strengthening and growth of MSMEs. Particularly, the provision of excluding the exports from counting of turnover will encourage the MSMEs to export more and more without fearing to lose the benefits of a MSME unit.  "This is expected to exponentially add to exports from the country leading to more growth and economic activity and creation of jobs," an official statement said.  The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the upward revision of the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Monday.

"The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has issued a gazette notification to pave the way for implementation of the upward revision in the definition and criteria of MSMEs in the country. The new definition and criterion will come into effect from 1 July, 2020," the statement said.  The existing criterion of definition of MSMEs is based on the MSMED Act, 2006. It was different for manufacturing and services units. It was also very low in terms of financial limits. Since then, the economy has undergone significant changes. After the package announced on 13 May, 2020, there were several representations saying that the announced revision is still not in line with market and price conditions and hence it should be further revised upwardly.  "Keeping in mind these representations, Prime Minister decided to further increase the limit for medium Units. This has been done in order to be realistic with time and to establish an objective system of classification and to provide ease of doing business," the statement said.  MSMEs contribute 29 per cent to India's gross domestic product and comprise almost half of its exports. These units employ over 11 crore workers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dissidence to continue in K'taka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their discontent. Siddaramaiahs co...

Egypt, UAE welcome Libya ceasefire talks

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said they welcomed an announcement that warring factions in Libya had agreed to resume ceasefire negotiations. The two countries have been the most prominent backers in recent years of eastern-based comman...

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers:Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the State cannot be ungrateful to the migrant workers having extracted work from them and directed it to provide food and shelter for the stranded labourers on a war-footing. Ad...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit 3-month highs on economic recovery hopes

World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day running as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite civil unrest in the United States and rising COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020