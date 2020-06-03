Left Menu
Dubai's shopping malls open with full capacity

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST
Dubai on Wednesday opened the shopping malls with full capacity following weeks of restrictions and curfews imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dubai Government on Tuesday night issued a directive allowing all malls and offices in the emirate to return to full operating mode.

The shopping malls have been asked to adhere to all precautionary guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and visitors. Mandatory measures include frequently sterilising all facilities and common areas in malls, providing sanitisers across the mall and its entrances, and screening people’s temperature at entrances to identify suspected cases and take necessary measures.

All shopping malls are required to provide a dedicated room to isolate suspected cases in accordance with the protocols. The malls were shut on March 23 and Dubai had been under an overnight curfew along with the rest of UAE since March 26. The UAE has recorded over 35,788 coronavirus cases while over 200 people have died due to the COVID-19.

The decision is part of the gradual reopening of economic activities in the emirate and efforts to restore normalcy, while ensuring precautionary measures are strictly enforced to protect the safety and well being of employees, visitors and customers at shopping malls and companies, a statement released by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management here said. The working hours for companies and operating hours of malls should fall within the timings permitted for public movement, which are currently between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm.

“The move aims to ensure the private sector is able to resume normal activity without compromising on preventive steps aimed at protecting people’s health and safety," it said. Dubai has also opened some public beaches, parks and gyms. However, mosques, public pools, amusement parks, nurseries and schools remain closed.

