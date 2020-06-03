Left Menu
Pearson introduces first ever All India Online Remote Proctored Test for NEET aspirants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST
Pearson introduces first ever All India Online Remote Proctored Test for NEET aspirants

Test to be conducted on 13th June with exam like ranks for aspirantsNew Delhi, 3rd June 2020: The extension of lockdown has led to the postponement of competitive exams including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, which is now scheduled for July 26, 2020. The extra two months before the exam offers an opportunity for students to efficiently prepare. In line with the government’s efforts towards encouraging students to adequately prepare through mock tests, Pearson India today announced the support for NEET students and institutes by launching the first ever All India Online Remote Proctored Test called MyInsights NEET Online Test Series. The all India Online Remote Proctored Test will be conducted on 13th June with Exam like Ranks for the students. Additionally, the test series offers 3 All India non- proctored tests on NEET syllabus, 1 Full-length test on Grade XI syllabus and NEET 2019 previous year paper with solution. The MyInsights Test Series will help students to practice constructively and get instant reports on their attempt with NEET relevant scores. It will enable students with the online proctored and non-proctored tests for effective preparation during this time. Sunil Agarwal, Head – Test Preparation, Pearson India, said, “Given the current situation, there has been a break in structured preparation for NEET exam 2020, with the inability to step out or be at coaching institutes for mock exams. Pearson India endeavor is to #LearningUnlocked opportunities for students and enable them to continue their test preparation through MyInsights NEET Online Test Series. The first ever Remote Proctored Test will offer a realistic exam like experience with All India Ranking for students to understand and measure their performance accordingly. Additionally, the test will also give remediation and feedback to students on their strength of concepts and which subjects or topics need to be cleared conceptually.” There is an increasing demand for mock tests/online exams so that students can continue their preparation for the NEET 2020 exam, with Pearson MyInsights, offering proctored and non-proctored tests, aspirants can utilize their time and keep their preparations in full swing with access to this Test Series. Students can visit Pearson MyInsights to register for MyInsights NEET Online Test Series to aid their preparation at a discounted price of only INR 499/- About Pearson:We are the world’s learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. PWRPWR

