Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administrationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:02 IST
Yamaha Motor India Group (YMIG) on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The amount has been donated towards the chief minister distress relief funds of Uttar Pradesh. The cheque was handed over to Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj by Sanjiv Paul, senior vice president and Vimal Raina, vice president from Yamaha management, the company said in a statement
In May, the company had announced a donation of Rs 61.5 lakh contributed by its permanent employees as well as some trainees based at the three plant locations (Kanchipuram, Surajpur, and Faridabad), corporate office in Chennai and area offices across India
Out of the total donation Rs, 25 lakh each was donated to the chief minister distress relief funds of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu while the remaining amount of Rs 11.5 lakh was donated to the PM-CARES Fund.
