Govt cuts import duty on mosur dal to 10 pc

The government has reduced import duty on mosur dal to 10 per cent for three months, a move which is aimed at increasing domestic availability. Import duty on the product was earlier 30 per cent.

Amending a notification dated June 30, 2017, the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said it is 'temporarily' reducing "the import duty on lentils (mosur) till 31st August 2020". India is the world's largest consumer and importer of pulses.