Left Menu
Development News Edition

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:08 IST
256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys

As the operation of Shramik Specials move towards culmination, Railways' data showed that of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 were cancelled by state governments, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters. Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains since May 1, and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been very vocal about the trains the state demanded but did not use.

Gujarat, from where the maximum number of trains originated, defaulted on 47 occasions, followed by Karnataka (38) and Uttar Pradesh (30), the data showed. Officials indicated that most trains were cancelled due to a lack of coordination between the originating and the terminating state.

"We cannot run the trains without proper protocol. There were cases where the originating states did not provide us the list of passengers ready to board the trains so it had to be cancelled. The cancellations were primarily due to the lack of coordination between the two states," an official said. The Ministry of Home Affairs amended the protocol for Shramik trains in mid-May, removing the need for consent from terminating states for these services. This cut out the possibility of any state not accepting the trains.

Gujarat, which cancelled the maximum trains after Maharashtra, also ran the maximum 1,026 migrant special trains, ferrying more than 15 lakh migrant workers to their home states. At least 77 per cent of the total 15.18 lakh migrant workers were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and remaining to West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Maharashtra government facilitated the movement of 802 trains, second only to Gujarat, with 423 trains bound for Uttar Pradesh and 193 for Bihar. Of the 227 trains originating from Karnataka, 70 went to Bihar and 57 to UP.

Of the 294 trains originating from UP, 138 ran within the state while 129 went to Bihar. Other states that cancelled the Shramik trains included Delhi (7), Telangana (9), Andhra Pradesh (6), Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (4 each), Rajasthan (2) and Goa, Haryana, Kerala and Uttarakhand (1 each).

As on Wednesday, the Railways has run 4,197 Shramik trains. While 81 trains are in transit, 4,116 have reached their destinations. Only 10 more Shramik trains are in the pipeline.

The Shramik trains are being operated primarily on the request of states that want to send migrant workers, stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, home. While the Railways is bearing 85 per cent of the total cost of running each train, the rest is being borne by states in the form of fares.

The lockdown has had a devastating impact on the economy as well as on the livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers. The plight of migrant workers, who had started walking from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away, had grabbed headlines for almost two months. Many of them were killed in road accidents. In one incident, a number of migrant labourers were run over by a train after they fell asleep on the tracks due to exhaustion.

The Railways also said that nearly 80 per cent of 'Shramik Special' trains were destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Officials said there were requests for 321 more trains according to the demands sent by states by May 30. The Railways will run them in a staggered manner depending on the requirement of the states, officials said. A decision on the discontinuation of these trains will be taken soon.

The Railways is to run 30 Shramik trains on Wednesday, officials said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rosenstein defends naming special counsel for Russia inquiry

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending his decision to appoint a special counsel to scrutinise ties between Donald Trumps 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, telling senators Wednesday that he thought it was the best ...

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day; death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860: Health department.

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860 Health department....

Germany won't punish players for George Floyd protests

The German soccer federation will not punish players who protest against the killing of George Floyd and racism. Several players in Germany have made statements with gestures or messages on their clothing since Floyd died on May 25 after a ...

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020