Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri traders, industries seek economic package to revive businesses

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:32 IST
Kashmiri traders, industries seek economic package to revive businesses

Local traders and industries of Kashmir Wednesday demanded a comprehensive economic package to revive businesses in the union territory, saying they have suffered losses since August last year. On August 5, the Centre had revoked Article 370 of the Constitution under which the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was granted a special status. "Our businesses are suffering for the last ten months and we have never come out of the lockdown. We met the Union Home Minister, Union Finance minister and Minister of State Prime Minister's Office regarding the losses faced by the traders. We brought into their notice the challenges being faced by the business community in Kashmir," Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Sheikh Aashiq said here.

"We were expecting good results from the meetings, the outbreak of COIVD-19 has spoiled it,” he added. The KCCI president was speaking at a joint press conference of over 30 trade and business organisations including from manufacturing and tourism sectors. He demanded a comprehensive package for the revival of the business in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now that the people are talking about unlocking businesses, we thought it is better to remind the Centre and UT administration that this is the right time that a comprehensive package for revival of businesses must be announced,” he said. However, Aashiq said the special package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Central government recently would not suffice the business community of Kashmir.

“Although the businesses have suffered across the country, our economic suffering is different from rest of the India. Many of our businesses do not fall in the guidelines of the post Covid package that the Centre has announced," he said. The package is only for those who have suffered losses in last two months, while the businessmen in Kashmir are facing the losses for last ten months, the KCCI president explained. "Our businessmen are struggling to keep their bank accounts standard. There is a liquidity crunch here,” he said. Referring to the suspension of high-speed 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, Ashiq said the students have been badly affected as the high-speed internet service is a vital tool.

“The restoration of 4G internet services seems a far off dream. Our students are suffering. The nation can't go forward without education, which has got badly affected in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Speaking at the presser, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) vice chairman Iqbal Ahmad said the valley has witnessed 3,000 days of lockdown in over two decades. “Whenever the valley witnessed lockdown, the business fraternity got badly affected. Since 1999, Kashmir has witnessed 3,000 days of lockdown... We do deserve an economic package,” he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rosenstein defends naming special counsel for Russia inquiry

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending his decision to appoint a special counsel to scrutinise ties between Donald Trumps 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, telling senators Wednesday that he thought it was the best ...

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day; death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860: Health department.

Maharashtra reports record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day death toll 2,587, cases up by 2,560 to 74,860 Health department....

Germany won't punish players for George Floyd protests

The German soccer federation will not punish players who protest against the killing of George Floyd and racism. Several players in Germany have made statements with gestures or messages on their clothing since Floyd died on May 25 after a ...

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020