Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet okays ordinance to amend insolvency law; defaults due to COVID out of IBC ambit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:15 IST
Cabinet okays ordinance to amend insolvency law; defaults due to COVID out of IBC ambit

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for defaults due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to sources. Payment defaults from March 25 -- the day when the nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus infections began -- would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for a certain period of time, they said.

The sources said the ordinance to amend the IBC has been approved by the Cabinet. Three sections of the Code -- which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution process of stressed assets -- would be suspended. The time period would be for six months and not exceeding one year, they added.

The sources said an enabling provision has been approved by the Cabinet wherein the corporate affairs ministry can decide about the time period for which the three sections should be suspended. Defaults due to COVID-19 would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings. As a result, companies defaulting on repayment obligations due to disruptions on account of the pandemic would not be pushed into insolvency, they said.

According to them, defaults that are not related to the pandemic and applications filed for insolvency before March 25 would be dealt with under the Code. On May 17, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would provide various relaxations under the insolvency law, including suspending fresh proceedings for up to one year.

"After all, when lockdown gets lifted immediately, you are not sure how much of the businesses will get restored... No fresh insolvency proceedings will be initiated for up to one year," she had said. Under the IBC, an entity can seek insolvency proceedings against a company even if the default is only one day. This is subject to the minimum threshold of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, the threshold was Rs 1 lakh.

The measures were announced as part of the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package that was unveiled to boost the economy ravaged by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks reply from journalist Upendra Rai on ED’s plea against grant of bail to him

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the Delhi High Court order by which journalist Upendra Rai, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions, was granted bail. The ape...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday tweeted videos purportedly showing damage caused to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC area here due to cyclone Nisarga, but the authorities said the structure was intact. Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan ...

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020