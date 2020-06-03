Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt clears ordinance to allow farmers to sell outside notified mandis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:55 IST
Govt clears ordinance to allow farmers to sell outside notified mandis

Paving the way for 'One Nation, One Agri Market' for farmers, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to allow barrier-free trade in agriculture produce outside the notified APMC mandis. The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, proposes to bar state governments from imposing taxes on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside the mandis and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce at remunerative prices.

Besides, any conflicts arising from the transactions will be dealt with exclusively by the Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) and District Collectorate within 30 days and not in the jurisdiction of civil courts. At present, farmers are allowed to sell their agriculture produce at 6,900-odd APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis spread across the nation. There are restrictions for farmers in selling agri-produce outside the mandis.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "The existing APMC mandis will continue to function. The state APMC law will continue to remain. But outside the mandis, the ordinance will be operational." The ordinance basically aims at creating additional trading opportunities outside the APMC market yards to help farmers get remunerative prices due to additional competition, he said. It will also promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations, he said and noted that this is a historic-step in unlocking the vastly regulated agriculture markets in the country.

Tomar said this reform was felt necessary earlier by many and the proposal was before the government. The government tried to bring reforms through a model APMC law but could not succeed. "So, bringing this ordinance during the COVID-19 crisis was ripe after we saw farmers facing difficulties in selling their produce in mandis. Had this law been in place, farmers would have sold from home and avoided violation of social distancing norms in mandis. This ordinance will help farmers get remunerative prices," he said.

The ordinance has been discussed with state governments and will bring change in the lives of the farming community, he added. Highlighting key features of the Ordinance, Tomar said, "Farmers can sell even from their house directly to companies, processors, farmer producer companies (FPOs) and cooperatives and get a better price, he said, adding that farmers will have the choice to whom and at what rate to sell his produce." "There won't be any state taxes levied on sale and purchase of produce undertake outside mandis, he said.

From an individual farmer having PAN card, to companies, processors and FPOs can sell outside the physical premise of the notified mandis, he said. Buyers will have to make payments to farmers immediately or within three days and provide a receipt after the delivery of the goods.

Stating that there won't be any "inspector raj" for undertaking trade outside the mandis, the minister said there won't be legal hurdles in undertaking barrier-free trade outside mandis. The ordinance also proposes electronic trading in transaction platform for ensuring a seamless trade, he said.

"Farmers are fully protected and will be free from the license raj. It will open more choices for the farmer, reduce marketing costs for the farmers and help them in getting better prices," he said adding that it will certainly pave the way for creating 'One India, One Agriculture Market'. It will also help farmers of regions with surplus produce to get better prices and consumers of regions with shortages, lower prices, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamirpur continues to have highest number of COVID-19 cases in HPhamir

Hamirpur on Wednesday continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh as two more returnees to the state tested positive in the district, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. With two more men testing positive...

Italy records 71 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 321 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 71 on Wednesday, against 55 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases was roughly stable at 321 versus 318 on Tuesday. The total death toll sin...

Indian hockey teams resume outdoor training

The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed outdoor training here in a systematic and phased manner after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. Hockey India HI informed that the national teams began ou...

National competitions should resume from October if things go well: Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Wednesday said the governing body hopes to see national events kickstart from October provided the COVID-19 situation does not go bad in the country. Batra also said easing of restricti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020