Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recent measures for coal sector to improve efficiency, promote ease of doing business: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:11 IST
Recent measures for coal sector to improve efficiency, promote ease of doing business: Govt

The government on Wednesday said it has revisited old laws in the coal sector to boost domestic production and reduce imports of the dry fuel. "Age old mineral concession rule, 1960 was governing many aspects of coal mining and needed amendment in furthering the coal sector reforms and also due to several legislations coming into existence such as those related to environment and forest conservation etc," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

In the present scenario of coal sector, there has been dominance of public sector companies both in exploration and mining of coal, it added. Considering the long gestation period of coal mines due to complexity of multiple laws, restrictive rules affecting entry of potential investors in the coal sector, changes have been brought into the system for freedom of operations for improving coal production and to facilitate adoption of technology, the statement said.

With a view to remove repetition of provisions from the mining plan which are now covered in other statutory documents, the mining plan structure has been simplified. Following introduction of other laws, such as environment and forest conservation etc, many overlapping information sought in mining plan has been deleted.

Simplified guidelines, it said, have been issued. Processing of mining plan for approval has been simplified with an aim to reduce time in grant of approval.

Power to approve mining plan has been "delegated to subordinate authority in CCO (coal control's organisation) with an interim arrangement for the interregnum." System of appeal has been introduced to bring transparency. Process has been made compatible to online approval so as to formulate an online single window clearance system.

The amendment to provide for allocation of coal blocks for composite prospecting license-cum-mining lease (PL-cum-ML) will help in increasing the available inventory of coal/ lignite blocks for auction. "...any company selected through auction/ allotment to carry on coal mining operation for own consumption, sale without possessing any prior coal mining experience in India," it said.

Registration of qualified persons for mining plan preparation is no longer required. Project proponent’s declaration in this regard will suffice. "Empowering block allocatee to make minor changes in mining plan and reducing requirement of repeated approvals thus giving flexibility in operation," it said An option is now available to coal block allocatee to engage an accredited prospecting agency for conduct of prospecting operation and preparation of Geological Report (GR) with a view to expedite exploration, bringing technology and faster growth of coal sector.

Additional option is also made available to project proponent through accreditation system for mining plan preparing agency for preparation. Similarly, a peer review of mining plan to improve quality of mine planning and fast tracking approval system has also been introduced.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to reopen schools in July: Minister

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday said the state government would reopen the schools next month in a phased manner. Also, the state government will take feedback from stakeholders, including parents, teachers and experts, o...

SBICAP express readiness in SC to fund stalled Amrapali Projects, to create new company

In a relief to hassled home buyers of now defunct Amrapali Group, the SBICAP Ventures, which manages the government sponsored stress fund for the real estate sector told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it was ready to fund the stalled p...

Hamirpur continues to have highest number of COVID-19 cases in HPhamir

Hamirpur on Wednesday continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh as two more returnees to the state tested positive in the district, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. With two more men testing positive...

Italy records 71 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 321 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 71 on Wednesday, against 55 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases was roughly stable at 321 versus 318 on Tuesday. The total death toll sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020