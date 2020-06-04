Left Menu
Development News Edition

China easing airline access amid conflict with Washington

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:56 IST
China easing airline access amid conflict with Washington
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese regulators said Thursday more foreign airlines will be allowed to fly to China as anti-coronavirus controls ease but it was unclear whether the change will defuse a fresh conflict with the Trump administration over air travel. The announcement came after Washington said Wednesday it would bar four Chinese airlines from the United States because Beijing was failing to allow United Airlines and Delta Air Lines to resume flights to China.

Airlines that were flying to China when controls were imposed in March were allowed to keep making one flight per week. United and Delta had suspended their flights before that and asked permission to resume. Airlines that aren't on the March list can make one flight per week starting Monday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website.

The announcement appeared to open the door to United and Delta but CAAC gave no indication which carriers were affected. An employee who answered the phone at CAAC said she had no details. She would give only her surname, Yan. Asked what it heard from Chinese regulators about its status, United said in a statement, "We look forward to resuming passenger service between the United States and China when the regulatory environment allows us to do so." The dispute adds to U.S.-Chinese strains over trade, technology, Taiwan, human rights, and the status of Hong Kong.

All foreign carriers authorized to fly to China will be allowed to increase to two flights per week if they go three weeks with no passengers testing positive for the virus, CAAC said. It said a route will be suspended for one week if the number of passengers who test positive reaches five. Ahead of the Chinese announcement, the U.S. Transportation Department accused Beijing of violating a 1980 agreement on air travel. It said in response, Chinese carriers would be allowed the same number of flights as Beijing permitted for U.S. airlines.

The department said President Donald Trump could put the order into effect before June 16. The department protested last month that Beijing was preventing U.S. airlines from competing fairly against Chinese carriers. The four airlines affected by the order are Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.

The Chinese ministries of commerce and transportation didn't immediately respond to questions about how Beijing might react. Before the pandemic, there were about 325 passenger flights a week between the United States and China, including ones operated by United, Delta, and American Airlines. While U.S. carriers stopped flying, Chinese airlines made 20 weekly flights in mid-February and 34 by mid-March.

The Transportation Department said it objected to China's March limit but Beijing responded last week that it was not violating the air-travel treaty because the same one-flight limit applies to Chinese airlines. United and Delta announced last month that they hoped to resume flights to China in June, as air travel has begun to recover recently. United wants to fly from San Francisco to Shanghai and Beijing and from Newark, New Jersey, to Shanghai. Delta seeks to resume flights via Seoul to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests eclipse pandemic, but White House fears resurgence

For weeks, President Donald Trump has been eager to publicly turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic. Now fears are growing within the White House that the very thing that finally shoved the virus from center stage mass protests over the...

EXPLAINER-Hong Kong's China national anthem bill aims to legislate "respect"

Hong Kongs legislature is voting on a controversial bill that would criminalize abuse of Chinas national anthem. Voting got underway in the legislature on Thursday, when a final vote is expected. Protests outside the legislature are expecte...

FEATURE-'Hunger or murder': Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peninah Wanjiru wasnt really one to take chances.Her friends said the 35-year-old Kenyan sex worker was careful how she conducted business at her home in Majengo, an informal settl...

BCB rejects Mushfiqur Rahim's request to train at Sher-e-Bangla citing COVID-19 threat

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has turned down former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and other senior players request to train at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCB said the disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020