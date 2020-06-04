Left Menu
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks reach two-month high on economic recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:22 IST
Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday as expectations of further government stimulus supported investor confidence in an economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43%, earlier touching the highest since March 9.

Shares in Australia rose 0.93% after the country's prime minister unveiled a fourth stimulus package to repair the economy, this time aimed at the battered construction sector. Chinese shares were little changed due to lingering worries about diplomatic tension between the United States and China, while U.S. stock futures fell 0.15%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.03%, German DAX futures were up 0.17%, while FTSE futures were down 0.1%, suggesting a cautious start for European equities. The euro held onto gains before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to increase debt purchases to support the bloc's weakest economies.

Oil prices fell, reversing gains made the previous session, due to uncertainty about supply cuts by major producers. Markets for risk assets have been on a tear in recent days, carrying some stock market indexes to within sight of levels before the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nasdaq Composite,, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are close to overtaking all-time closing highs registered in February. "Liquidity provision by central banks – and expectations that more is coming – is helping to support the recent drive in risk markets," ANZ Research senior economist Liz Kendall and strategist David Croy, said in a note early on Thursday.

Hong Kong's stock market fell 0.11%, hobbled by concerns about Beijing's new national security law for the former British colony and protests in the city's legislature over a separate bill related to China's national anthem. Chinese airline shares also fell after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Wednesday it will bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States from June 16.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese shares rose 0.41% and South Korean stocks gained 0.28%. The euro held near multi-month highs amid growing expectations the ECB will increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($669 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, when it meets on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year eased slightly to 0.7475% in Asia on Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, reached 55 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest level since mid-March. A steepening curve often points to a stronger economy.

Governments around the world have gradually started to lift tough lockdown measures imposed to contain the coronavirus which has infected nearly 6.4 million people and killed over 379,000. Markets await Friday's U.S. Labor Department May jobs report, which is expected to show the unemployment rate soaring to a post-World War Two high of nearly 20% from 14.7% in April.

On Wednesday, a report showed U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen. U.S. crude fell 2.04% to $36.53 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.41% to $39.23 per barrel, having touched highs above $40 a barrel for the first time since early March.

Spot gold rose 0.25% to $1,701.28 an ounce early on Thursday after losing 1.6 % on Wednesday.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...

Tata Consumer expects COVID-19 impact on profitability; hit by commodity price, supply constraints

Tata Consumer Products expects its profitability to be impacted in the short term due to the coronavirus outbreak as input costs have risen on account of commodity price volatility and supply constraints during the pandemic and subsequent l...

Race for COVID vaccine takes on political dimensions to echo technological dominance

The race among countries to develop a safe and effective vaccine that could fight the novel coronavirus infection has taken on political dimensions to echo technological dominance, whereby the winning nation could get a jump-start on protec...

Madeleine McCann's family says police lead on new suspect is 'very significant'

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, said on Thursday that the announcement of a new suspect was a potentially very significant development in the 13-year worldwide hunt for their daughter.Mc...
