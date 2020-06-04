Left Menu
IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a mobile application based facility to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally in a few hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:14 IST
The bank recently introduced video banking services with the integration of a video KYC platform.. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a mobile application based facility to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally in a few hours. The facility can be used to open current accounts for all kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership as well as private and public limited companies.

Bank officials can capture and verify information about customers and their businesses in real-time at the premise of the customer in a convenient and secure manner. With this, customers can now experience a faster and seamless account opening journey with the bank, without the hassle of arranging physical KYC documents of themselves or their firm, the bank said.

The app uses multiple application programme interfaces (APIs) which enable secured validation of KYC documents from authorised government platforms such as the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Import Export Code (IEC) and Aadhaar. "This new proposition is a testament to our commitment towards catering to the financial requirements of self-employed individuals and businesses, thereby contributing to the government's vision of providing ease of doing business," said Soumitra Sen, Country Head for Consumer Banking at IndusInd Bank.

The launch of the mobile application based facility for opening current accounts comes close on the heels of expanding video banking services with the integration of a video KYC platform for onboarding savings account and credit card customers. IndusInd Bank has 1,911 branches and banking outlets along with 2,760 ATMs spread across 751 geographical locations of the country. It also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

