European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers drag

European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers dragReuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:51 IST
A European stock market rally paused on Thursday, with investors focussing on a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to provide more aid for the battered euro zone economy.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5% by 0708 GMT, but held near its early March highs, while eurozone stocks were down 0.6%. Automakers and banks led the declines, falling 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.
Equity markets have bounced strongly this week, with Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq nearing record levels as signs of recovery from a coronavirus-forced recession, optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine and hopes of more stimulus boosted risk appetite. Investors expect the ECB to upsize bond purchases by 500 billion euros ($560.25 billion), but the only question is whether it will act on Thursday or hold out until July as a deal on European Union-wide fiscal support strengthens the case for patience.
Meanwhile, Germany's coalition parties agreed a 130-billion-euros stimulus package to speed up a recovery from the coronavirus on Wednesday, but shares in Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen slid between 2.6% and 4.5% as the packaged favoured electric cars. French spirits company Remy Cointreau jumped 6.9% after it predicted a strong recovery in the second half, driven by China and the United States.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
