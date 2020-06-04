Left Menu
Development News Edition

ReNew Power to acquire AI startup Climate Connect

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:06 IST
ReNew Power to acquire AI startup Climate Connect

Clean energy firm ReNew Power on Thursday said it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire artificial intelligence and machine learning startup Climate Connect. The acquisition will give ReNew Power access to energy management services.

"ReNew Power has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Regent Climate Connect Knowledge Solutions Private Ltd ("Climate Connect"); a digital -analytics, software development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning company, specialising in the power markets domain in India," ReNew Power said in a statement. ReNew’s acquisition of Climate Connect is expected to not only add to its digital capabilities but also allow it to offer a suite of digital product offerings to customers across the energy value chain, it added.  ReNew Power plans to operate Climate Connect as an independent subsidiary that continues to focus on building a global team, world class data integrity and software development processes, as well as business development activities, it said.

"The first wave of growth in the renewable energy industry came through the addition of physical assets on the ground, the next wave will come through the development of digital products that help optimize powerflow from generators to distribution companies to customers," ReNew Power CMD Sumant Sinha said. As distribution companies look to tighten operations, find efficiencies, and reduce AT&C losses, digitalization will play a key role and Climate Connect is well-positioned to service this important market, Sinha added.  Climate Connect CEO and Co-founder Nitin Tanwar said :"We believe that the company’s acquisition by ReNew Power will help us create long-term value for our existing distribution utility and IPP customers and provide us the much-needed scale for the next leg of our journey”.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen ReNew Power’s ongoing digital and analytics initiative which aims to leverage its data, to optimize decision making across business operations, the statement added..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese dissident Xu Zhiyong to be honored by PEN America

Xu Zhiyong, a prominent Chinese activist and legal scholar detained by the government since earlier this year, is being honored by PEN America. The literary and human rights organization announced Thursday that Xu is this years winner of th...

Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister

Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of reopening as it faces the real risk of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly, countrys health ministe...

Central team visits cyclone-hit districts of Odisha

A seven-member central team on Thursday began its field visit to assess the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in the coastal districts of Odisha. The team, divided into two groups, will be visiting Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and ...

George Floyd was infected with COVID-19, autopsy reveals

George Floyd, whose fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stirred a global outcry over racial bias by U.S. law enforcement, tested positive for the coronavirus, his autopsy showed, but the infection was not listed as a factor in his death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020