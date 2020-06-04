Turkey says to gradually resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey says to gradually resume flights with 40 countries in JuneReuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:09 IST
Turkey is planning to gradually resume flights with 40 countries in June and it has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal flights to begin with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.
In a statement, Karaismailoglu said the flights that would resume in June included those to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Qatar, South Korea, Norway and more. He said Turkey was in talks with 92 countries on resuming flights, as containment measures over the coronavirus were eased.
