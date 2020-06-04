Banganapalli mangoes sale to begin at AP Bhawan from Friday

Banganapalli mangoes sale to begin at AP Bhawan from FridayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh's famous Banganpalli mangoes, handpicked from orchards, will be sold in the national capital at the AP Bhawan from Friday onwards, a state government official said on Thursday
The sale will continue till June 30. A stall has been put in place for sale of mangoes in the AP Bhawan premise in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Marked, Principal Resident Commissioner Abhay Tripathi said in a statement. Non-carbide Banganpalli mangoes are specially brought from the Ulavapadu village in Prakasham district, the statement added.
