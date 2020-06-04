Banganapalli mangoes sale to begin at AP Bhawan from Friday

Andhra Pradesh's famous Banganpalli mangoes, handpicked from orchards, will be sold in the national capital at the AP Bhawan from Friday onwards, a state government official said on Thursday

The sale will continue till June 30. A stall has been put in place for sale of mangoes in the AP Bhawan premise in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Marked, Principal Resident Commissioner Abhay Tripathi said in a statement. Non-carbide Banganpalli mangoes are specially brought from the Ulavapadu village in Prakasham district, the statement added.