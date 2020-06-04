Tupperware to reopen 40 pc retail outlets

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:32 IST
Tupperware, a premium homeware brand, on Thursday said it will reopen about 40 per cent of its retail outlets spread across 17 cities in the first phase. Tupperware India has launched 55 retail outlets across India after adopting a multi-channel approach from switching direct selling model.

But, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, etail outlets were closed and Tupperware was only functioning digitally through marketplaces and its own brand webstore, the company said in a statement. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Tupperware India Managing Director Deepak Chhabra said, "We are being able to resume operations partially and during such times where human contact needs to be minimum, we are adopting another innovative method of engaging and educating our walk-in customers at the outlets." According to the company, COVID-19 posed various operational challenges for numerous businesses, it is imperative to accept it as the new normal for the time being and operate optimally within the limitations.  "As a responsible and empathetic corporate organisation, Tupperware has always cared for partners. In the past two months, the brand offered rental support to its retail outlet franchisee along with other customised initiatives to help them sail through these challenging times," it added..

