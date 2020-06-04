Left Menu
Amazon to allow sellers to register, manage accounts in Hindi

Updated: 04-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:26 IST
Amazon India on Thursday said sellers will now be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Hindi. The move is aimed at breaking the language barrier for millions of Indian entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers and help them benefit from e-commerce, a statement said.

Sellers will be able to register as an Amazon seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics in Hindi and the experience will be available on the seller website as well as on the mobile app, it added. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Hindi.

"Hundreds of Amazon sellers from tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi experience to manage their accounts during the six-month testing phase," the statement said. Gopal Pillai, vice-president (seller services) at Amazon India, said the company has always operated with a focus on enabling every motivated seller anywhere in the country to reach customers across India and the world.

"As we look at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace e-commerce to grow, we continue to double down our efforts on vernacular, voice and video-powered initiatives. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers starting with Hindi is a step in that direction," he said. This becomes all the more significant as businesses emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and explore new opportunities for growth, Pillai said.

