BRAC appoints Dr Helen Anderson to BRANZ Board

The Building Research Advisory Council (BRAC) has appointed Dr Helen Anderson to the BRANZ Board for an additional 12 months. Her current and final term was due to expire in August 2020.

BRAC has made this decision in recognition of the need for stability and continuity as the impact of Covid-19 unfolds. Dr Anderson's ongoing involvement will ensure BRANZ remains well-positioned to support the building system through this challenging period.

Dr Anderson is currently Chair of the BRANZ Board, having been first appointed in 2011. Transition to a new Chair will be undertaken in mid-2021 when more settled circumstances can be anticipated.

Dr Anderson is an independent director of several organisations including Dairy NZ, NIWA and Scion (Chair) and former Chief Executive of the Ministry of Research, Science and Technology. She is a Companion of the Royal Society of New Zealand, a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors, New Zealand and a Companion of the Queen's Service Order.