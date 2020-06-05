NMIMS Meets the High Demand for Real Estate Professionals

MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's burgeoning population move towards cities and with more areas being developed at a rapid pace to accommodate the masses, Real Estate sector is poised for a positive growth story. As per a United Nations report, "Two-thirds of the world's population will live in cities by 2050". This projection clearly puts the spotlight on Real Estate which needs massive investments and skilled manpower to keep the momentum of progress going. Hence, the need for Real Estate professionals equipped with sound knowledge and proper planning will be at an all-time high in such a scenario. In India, the parameters pertaining to the industry are positive and the country is slowly moving towards a mature Real Estate market. As per an Economic Times Report "Investment in India's Real Estate sector is likely to rise to $6.5 billion in the current year". With the sector spreading its wings pan India and the government betting big on several initiatives, Real Estate professionals will be highly sought after by individuals and corporations alike. This is where the benefits of the program 'PGDM - Real Estate Management' from NMIMS come into picture, as it intends on creating leaders who understand the sector's complexity.

The program comes under the purview of 'The School of Business Management' (SBM) of NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a 'Deemed to be University' under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. SBM offers the best management education in the country to the individuals who want a transition in their career. A dynamic curriculum designed in conjunction with academics and industry practitioners provides them the opportunities to master new skills and explore varied perspectives.

The Real Estate Management (REM) Program at NMIMS builds upon the strengths of the School of Business Management's top-ranking MBA program, which is accredited with AACSB. The school provides access to a strategic mix of industry experts and in-house faculties across the domains of Real Estate, Finance, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Technology Management, etc., which are essential to gain holistic knowledge. The program ChairpersonReal Estate Management, Dr. Alaknanda Menon says, "The sector is growing, and despite the effect of COVID-19 researchers believe, that the economy would be back on track by Jan 2021 and the real estate sector would catch up. In fact, the sector is adopting technology at a much faster pace now and in the months to come we would see, more consolidation, more vertical integration, and a shift towards sustainable living. This program helps students hone their management and technical skills by providing them a blend of theoretical and practical courses, exposing them to the best of academics and industry practices. " PGDM - Real Estate Management: It's a 2 Year, 6 Semester course with an intake of 60 seats and covers a wide range of subjects. Program Highlights: • Learning facilitated by distinguished faculty from industry and academia • Discussions based on pre-circulated published papers and case studies with complex problems drawn from industries • Case studies from HBS Case Library for management subjects • Two-month summer internship with organizations of repute • International Immersion *PGDM - REM would be converted into MBA for the Academic Year 2020-21. (Submitted for AICTE final approval) The program aids the students in building careers not only in the Real Estate sector but also in areas that are enablers to this industry like Financial Institutions, Architectural Firms, Legal Firms, Valuation Companies, International Consultants, etc. With such a thoughtful curriculum and esteemed faculty in charge of the course, PGDM Real Estate Management from NMIMS University will meet the need for sharp Real Estate professionals for a long time to come.

https://rem-pgdm.nmims.edu/https://rem-pgdm.nmims.edu/ About NMIMS: With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162287/NMIMS_Campus.jpg PWR PWR.