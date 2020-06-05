Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMIMS Meets the High Demand for Real Estate Professionals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 11:10 IST
NMIMS Meets the High Demand for Real Estate Professionals

MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's burgeoning population move towards cities and with more areas being developed at a rapid pace to accommodate the masses, Real Estate sector is poised for a positive growth story. As per a United Nations report, "Two-thirds of the world's population will live in cities by 2050". This projection clearly puts the spotlight on Real Estate which needs massive investments and skilled manpower to keep the momentum of progress going. Hence, the need for Real Estate professionals equipped with sound knowledge and proper planning will be at an all-time high in such a scenario. In India, the parameters pertaining to the industry are positive and the country is slowly moving towards a mature Real Estate market. As per an Economic Times Report "Investment in India's Real Estate sector is likely to rise to $6.5 billion in the current year". With the sector spreading its wings pan India and the government betting big on several initiatives, Real Estate professionals will be highly sought after by individuals and corporations alike. This is where the benefits of the program 'PGDM - Real Estate Management' from NMIMS come into picture, as it intends on creating leaders who understand the sector's complexity.

The program comes under the purview of 'The School of Business Management' (SBM) of NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a 'Deemed to be University' under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. SBM offers the best management education in the country to the individuals who want a transition in their career. A dynamic curriculum designed in conjunction with academics and industry practitioners provides them the opportunities to master new skills and explore varied perspectives.

The Real Estate Management (REM) Program at NMIMS builds upon the strengths of the School of Business Management's top-ranking MBA program, which is accredited with AACSB. The school provides access to a strategic mix of industry experts and in-house faculties across the domains of Real Estate, Finance, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Technology Management, etc., which are essential to gain holistic knowledge. The program ChairpersonReal Estate Management, Dr. Alaknanda Menon says, "The sector is growing, and despite the effect of COVID-19 researchers believe, that the economy would be back on track by Jan 2021 and the real estate sector would catch up. In fact, the sector is adopting technology at a much faster pace now and in the months to come we would see, more consolidation, more vertical integration, and a shift towards sustainable living. This program helps students hone their management and technical skills by providing them a blend of theoretical and practical courses, exposing them to the best of academics and industry practices. " PGDM - Real Estate Management: It's a 2 Year, 6 Semester course with an intake of 60 seats and covers a wide range of subjects. Program Highlights: • Learning facilitated by distinguished faculty from industry and academia • Discussions based on pre-circulated published papers and case studies with complex problems drawn from industries • Case studies from HBS Case Library for management subjects • Two-month summer internship with organizations of repute • International Immersion *PGDM - REM would be converted into MBA for the Academic Year 2020-21. (Submitted for AICTE final approval) The program aids the students in building careers not only in the Real Estate sector but also in areas that are enablers to this industry like Financial Institutions, Architectural Firms, Legal Firms, Valuation Companies, International Consultants, etc. With such a thoughtful curriculum and esteemed faculty in charge of the course, PGDM Real Estate Management from NMIMS University will meet the need for sharp Real Estate professionals for a long time to come.

https://rem-pgdm.nmims.edu/https://rem-pgdm.nmims.edu/ About NMIMS: With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162287/NMIMS_Campus.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers

The 1 trillion container shipping industry is in a slowdown. Literally.Some shipping lines, whose retail customers are being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, are reducing sailing speeds and taking longer routes around Africa, avoiding ...

One person arrested in connection with death of pregnant elephant

One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, the state forest department said on Friday. KFD has zeroed in on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death cas...

Content is deeply concerning: IOC issues statement regarding investigation into IWF

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Thursday issued a statement regarding the investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation IWF saying that the content in the report, by lead investigator Richard McLaren, is deeply co...

Central team visits cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal

A central team on Friday visited several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. The seven-member team, headed by Joint Secretary Cyber and Information Security in the Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020