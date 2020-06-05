Impetus celebrates World Environment Day with a promise to act #ForNature
Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd celebrates World Environment Day by encouraging its people to act for nature, for themselves and for future generations.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:29 IST
New Delhi [India] June 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd celebrates World Environment Day by encouraging its people to act for nature, for themselves and for future generations. The organization runs effective campaigns in tandem with the United Nation's motto for the World Environment Day 2020, inspiring to 'build back better' for people and planet.
Among the several initiatives, the organization seeks employees to shake hands with nature to nurture greenery and plant more trees to build a clean, green and positive environment around. They encourage Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of resources and urge people to consume with care.
"We are committed to a better, safer and healthier tomorrow. We need to become active stewards of our planet and inspire others to do the same," said Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment on this initiative. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- New Delhi
- United Nation
- Sanjeev Agrawal
ALSO READ
India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-COVID world: Wells
Want Indian students come to country for study: Wells
India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-COVID world: Alice Wells
At least 19 million children at imminent risk due to Cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh:UNICEF
Forrester Announces Pandemic Response Webcast Series 2020 For Indian Enterprises