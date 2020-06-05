Maruti commissions 5 MW solar plant at Gurugram

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commissioned a 5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant at Gurugram, in the national capital region. The plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the company's Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant, MSI said in a statement.

With an investment of more than Rs 20 crore, the solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years, it added. Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWh of power annually, the automaker said.

The photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. The company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility, Haryana in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018.

With the latest project, the company's total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW, it said. "We are committed to enhancing sustainable manufacturing and achieving self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The company had introduced its first BSVI compliant petrol car in April 2019 and today its entire portfolio is BS-VI compliant. Cumulatively, the automaker has sold around 7.9 lakh BSVI vehicles to date.

The BSVI compliant petrol vehicles lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 percent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.