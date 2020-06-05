Left Menu
Development News Edition

We need moratorium on import of natural rubber, says UPASI

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:42 IST
We need moratorium on import of natural rubber, says UPASI

Coimbatore, June 5 (PTI): The United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) on Friday sought an immediate moratorium on natural rubber (NR) import for a minimum period of two years. The NR sector has been in a crisis due to the fall in prices over the last eight years. The prices have been far below production cost, the reason being unrestricted surge in cheap imports into the country from South-East Asian regions, UPASI president AL RM Nagappan said in a letter to the Union Commerce and Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown turned out to be a double whammy as NR production came to a grinding halt and the present situation is threatening the existence of the sector, he claimed. The opening stock of NR in the country, estimated at 3.4 lakh tonnes [as on April 1, 2020], roughly translates to six months of production, which further reiterates the need to declare a moratorium on import, he said.

Also, Nagappan requested the government to introduce safeguard duty on NR import for three years after the lifting of NR import suspension which, he said, would give additional time for the domestic industry to recover from the damage caused by imports and enable the growing sector to stand on its feet. Stating that NR import has increased from 77,762 tonne in 2008-09 to 5,82,351 tonne during 2018-19, he said imports as a percentage of production had increased from nine per cent in 2008-09 to 89.5 per cent in 2018-19, while imports as a percentage of consumption increased from 8.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent during the corresponding period.

Four countries - Indonesia (42.2%), Vietnam (19.7%), Malaysia (10.7%) and Thailand (9.8%) - together account for 82.4 per cent of the total imports during 2018-19 and the NR import percentage provides a strong case for imposing safeguard duty by the government. Given the magnitude of crisis, it has become important on the part of the government to take a bold decision in declaring a moratorium on NR imports to protect the domestic NR sector which provides livelihood to 1.3 million growers, to maintain self-reliance on raw material and also prevent the foreign exchange outgo which was Rs 6,127.7 crore in year 2018-19, Nagappan said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Undiagnosed COVID-19 could mean English toll is higher than thought - ONS

An increase in the number of deaths in England and Wales in recent months that have not been linked to COVID-19 could indicate that undiagnosed cases are killing more people than previously thought, data from the Office for National Statist...

France denies harbouring Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido in Caracas

France denied on Friday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had taken refuge at any of its diplomatic sites in Caracas after the Venezuelan foreign minister said he was hiding in the French Embassy.Mr Juan Guaido is not at the Fre...

Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool

Facebook has announced that its new Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally. As per The Verge, the tool was firstly launched in America and Canada in April.The new feature will allow users to transfer pictures, videos, and oth...

Goa authorities concerned about local transmission of COVID-19

With seven frontline workers from the health department testing positive for COVID-19 in Goa, there is a fear that the viral infection might travel to the interiors of the state. State Health authorities had confirmed on Thursday that seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020