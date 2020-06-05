Left Menu
BIAL deploys smart irrigation system to manage its landscape

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:20 IST
BIAL deploys smart irrigation system to manage its landscape

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Bangalore International Airport Limited announced the deployment of a weather-based smart automatic irrigation system to manage its sprawling 100-acre landscape. Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind, the system can be controlled from an app on a mobile phone, it said.

It enabled BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, to efficiently manage the vast landscape during the COVID-19 lockdown, a statement said. The system irrigates plants based on the calculation of various parameters, including soil moisture and weather conditions.

Equipped with a hydro-pneumatic pump station and automatic filtration unit, the irrigation system enables water saving of up to 30 per cent over conventional modes of irrigation. The technology allows landscape professionals to manage BLR Airports sprawling gardens from remote locations, with the help of a mobile phone, without requiring physical inspection.

