Bobble AI Launches #TapToConserve This World Environment Day; Introduces a Series of GIFs and Stickers Celebrating Biodiversity

NEW DELHI, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In some ways, the dire lockdowns undertaken to stop COVID-19 fast-forwarded global efforts to action an almost impossible bold climate control measure all at once. In a matter of weeks, the skies in polluted cities got cleared as emissions dropped. People in smog-choked towns in India shared photos of the suddenly visible Himalayas, which had been obscured by pollution. Reports stated that the largest hole in the ozone layer over the Arctic region has healed, videos went viral of playful dolphins in Meerut's Ganga, and how a flamboyance of Flamingos painted the Mumbai sky pink. Such spirited visuals definitely aided in levitating moods amid coronavirus blues. Celebrating the environmental rebuild, Bobble AI's leading-edge AI-powered Bobble keyboard has released an eclectic set of conversational stickers and GIFs marking 'World Environment Day'. The special set of stickers are designed keeping in mind the color palette of the 4 elements: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water. Each GIF and Sticker narrates the recent sightings of flamingos or dolphins, or shares positive and encouraging messages like 'plant more trees' and 'keep shining like a flower'. Through Environment Day special stickers and GIFs, users can spread the message of environmental conservation and sustainable development. Click on the link to access the special stickers and GIFs - https://www.bobble.ai/en/stickerstore/detail?name=Trending-405 On the launch of the thematic stickers, Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO, Bobble AI said, "We are a socially responsible company and are committed to making mobile chats interesting and expressive for our users. Being a brand that is Indian at heart, we have always added features that inspire and unite Indians. The new set of GIFs and Stickers will lead people to positivity and encourage them to become climate warriors." How to share World Environment Day Stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp: This Environment Day instead of forwarding a boring text, one can share stickers in just a tap.

How to share World Environment Day Stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp: This Environment Day instead of forwarding a boring text, one can share stickers in just a tap.

Pre-requisite - Bobble Keyboard has to be downloaded and installed on one's smartphone 1. Open WhatsApp 2. Type the message 3. Suggestion widget on the top corner will suggest relevant and personalized stickers 4. In a single tap, the sticker will be shared

About Bobble AI Bobble is empowering the Next Billion Indians by making their communication personalized, expressive, and smarter with its cutting-edge Artificial intelligence around input methods. Bobble AI is proving its mettle by making smartphones - 'smarter'. Bobble's flagship product Bobble Indic Keyboard gives users an opportunity to experience a variety of themes, fonts, personalized stickers, GIFs and many more phenomenal features. Bobble Keyboard also allows real-time content creation and personalization through its leading-edge technology.

