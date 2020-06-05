Left Menu
Journalism and Mass Communication Students of Chandigarh University Registers Record Placements

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:41 IST
Journalism and Mass Communication Students of Chandigarh University Registers Record Placements

102 National & Regional Media Brands recruit more than 200 Mass Communication students CHANDIGARH, India, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate and Post-Graduate students of University Institute of Media Studies (UIMS) at Chandigarh University have registered record number of placements. 102 National & Regionals media houses have recruited more than 200 Journalism and Mass Communication students of last two passing-out batches. The placement record of UIMS students was today announced by Dr. R.S.Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University. About 140 Bachelors and 60 Masters students have been picked-up by top notch media houses which includes National & Regional Newspapers & News Channels, Radio Channels, Advertising & PR Agencies, Event Management firms & Digital Marketing Companies

While giving details about the placements of UIMS students, Dr. Bawa said, "Prominent News Channels such as News 18, Zee News, ETV Bharat, ABP News, India News, News 24, PTC News, Doordarshan have selected 65 students while in print media, Newspapers such as Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, Punjab Kesari, Times of India, Kashmir Times have selected 50 students." The Vice-Chancellor further added, "More than 50 students were picked-up by online digital media platforms while radio channels like Big FM, My FM, Red FM, Radio Mirchi have selected 15 students." In addition, about 20 students were recruited by Ad-Agencies and PR Agencies out-of-which 10 students bagged government jobs in State Government Public Relation Departments. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said "Our Journalism and Mass Communication students undergo academic training as per the current needs of the Media Industry as experts from renowned media houses are involved in designing the course curriculum for the students and also imparting practical hands-on training for them." He further added, "Today, media is fast converging itself towards delivery of real-time news updates to its viewers which has created an all-together a new age media where professionals needs to perform multiple roles as a journalist working in the field and we are preparing our students according to the changing dynamics of the Industry."About Chandigarh UniversityChandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC

Website: www.cuchd.inPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177155/CU_Journalism_and_Mass_Communication_students.jpg PWRPWR

