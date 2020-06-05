Left Menu
NHPC inaugurates Herbal Park to celebrate World Environment Day 2020

The Herbal Park has been developed with the objective of creating awareness amongst all the employees towards the medicinal importance of plants and herbs.

Apart from NHPC Corporate Office and Residential Complex at Faridabad, large scale plantation drives were also undertaken across all NHPC regional offices, projects and power stations. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NHPC's India's premier hydropower company and central PSU under Ministry of Power celebrated the 'World Environment Day 2020' with great enthusiasm at its Corporate Office and also across all its regional offices, power stations and projects on 5th June 2020.

The main highlight of the celebrations at NHPC Office Complex was the inauguration of a 'Herbal Park' by Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC in the presence of Shri Ratish Kumar, Director (Projects), Shri N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), Shri M.K. Mittal, Director (Finance), Shri Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical) and Shri A.K. Srivastava, CVO. The Herbal Park has been developed with the objective of creating awareness amongst all the employees towards the medicinal importance of plants and herbs. During the celebrations, a variety of herbal plants were also planted by CMD, Directors and CVO.

The occasion was also marked by the distribution of about 700 medicinal plants and trees amongst the employees so as to encourage them for the cause of environment and inculcate the sense of environmental conservation within themselves. Apart from NHPC Corporate Office and Residential Complex at Faridabad, large scale plantation drives were also undertaken across all NHPC regional offices, projects and power stations. During the celebrations, the social distancing norms were ensured.

World Environment Day 2020 is widely celebrated globally for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. This year the theme of World Environment Day 2020 is 'Biodiversity'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

