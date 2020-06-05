Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5,000 IoT patent filed in India over last 5 years: Nasscom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:59 IST
Over 5,000 IoT patent filed in India over last 5 years: Nasscom

About 6,000 Internet of Things (IoT) patents were filed in India from 2009-2019, of which over 5,000 were filed in the last five years, a report by IT industry body Nasscom said on Friday. 40 per cent of the total IoT patents filed have been granted, the report titled 'IoT: Driving the Patent Growth Story in India' said.

Over 80 per cent of these patents filed were related to applications pertaining to Industry 4.0 with the healthcare and automobile industry leading the way, the report said, adding that 70 per cent of the patents came from multinational corporations (MNCs), and 7 per cent were filed by startups. Also, 95 per cent of IoT patents were related to hardware components with connectivity network and sensors being the leading sub-technologies.

Manufacturers of electronics and electrical equipment, semiconductor devices, and computer and telecom equipment, together accounted for over 60 per cent of the IoT patents filed in India by business entities over 2009-19, while the share for IT-ITeS companies stood at 13 per cent. "Innovation has always been at the forefront of fighting any crisis. Emerging technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain and others are playing a crucial role in enabling an interconnected world as well as creating the new-normal,” Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

This report is part of Nasscom’s series of reports that track patent filing trends in the country across emerging technologies. She expressed confidence that the IoT innovation especially with focus in healthcare and manufacturing will gain impetus in the tech-enabled new normal.

Patent filing is also expected to see an increase in the coming years primarily driven by healthcare, automation, manufacturing and supply chain, 5G and security systems. IoT innovation will help countries rebound in the post-COVID era, with an increased focus in healthcare and hygiene. Healthcare will be modernised with tele-health and remote patient monitoring, through devices such as connected thermometers, advanced data collection and processing and smart wearables.

Tracking people's health conditions through sensor-enabled screening systems, and use of sensors to increase contactless common touchpoints will be crucial from a public safety perspective. Monitoring the health of workers through protective gears as well as monitoring automated machines remotely, tracking locations of goods, will witness increased use of IoT from supply chain and manufacturing stand.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

AP CM launches online waste management platform

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday launched what it claimed to be the countrys first online Waste Exchange Platform to ensure 100 per cent safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the prog...

Bodies of two employees found in hotel's water tank in Mumbai

The bodies of two employees were found dumped inside water tank of a hotel in Mira Road area of Mumbai, police said on Friday. The decomposed bodies were taken out by police and staff of the fire department.Information was received that the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks and euro gain ahead of U.S. jobs data

World stocks held near three-month highs and the euro also remained close to a three-month peak, thanks to a larger than expected European stimulus boost and on hopes of a global economic rebound. Investors are pricing in an economic recove...

RK Singh initiates #iCommit campaign to unite diverse set of govt, private players

Shri R. K. Singh, the Minister of State IC for Power and New Renewable Energy, today initiated the iCommit campaign, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative is a clarion call to all stakeholders and individuals to continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020