Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$14M grant to support early education, literacy in Tuvalu

The Tuvalu Learning Project seeks to address these issues by improving the readiness of children entering first grade and improving the reading skills of all students.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:05 IST
World Bank approves US$14M grant to support early education, literacy in Tuvalu
Tuvalu is one of the smallest, most remote and climate-change vulnerable countries in the world. Image Credit: Pacific Air Forces

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved a US$14 million International Development Association grant to support early education and literacy through a new project in Tuvalu. The project will support all schoolchildren in Tuvalu by ensuring that education in the early years establishes a strong foundation for learning through local language literacy, community and parental engagement and strengthened teaching at the preschool through secondary levels.

Tuvalu is one of the smallest, most remote and climate-change vulnerable countries in the world. The atoll nation faces challenges related to distance to markets, a lack of access to services and limited employment opportunities. While there is near-universal access to basic education, the quality of schooling is impacted by low literacy which is exacerbated by under-developed curriculums and a lack of instructional materials, particularly in the local language (Gana Tuvalu).

The Tuvalu Learning Project seeks to address these issues by improving the readiness of children entering first grade and improving the reading skills of all students. Through the project, Early Childhood Care and Education Centers will receive teacher training and weekly playgroups. Public awareness programs and community outreach on the importance of early childhood stimulation, nutrition and health will also be delivered through radio and community meetings.

The project includes the nationwide rollout of the Tuvalu Reading Program, which supports students in the early grades to learn to read in Gana Tuvalu through an explicit instruction teaching methodology and locally developed reading materials. To ensure children in higher grades are not left behind, school enrichment activities will also be developed, including internet connectivity in all outer island schools to facilitate online learning and communications.

"School readiness and early reading skills are crucial stepping-stones for a child's cognitive development, future learning, and human capital formation. We are very pleased to be working with the Government of Tuvalu on this important project to support their vision to improve learning outcomes for children throughout the country" said Michel Kerf, World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.

Research, policy reviews and student assessments will also be rolled out to understand education system weaknesses, strengthen education evidence and improve education management. The project has been designed to complement education assistance provided by other development partners, including Australia, UNICEF and the Pacific Community.

The project builds on earlier work from the Pacific Early Age Readiness and Learning (PEARL) program funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and implemented by the World Bank from 2014-2019. Based on the findings from this program, the government developed a Tuvalu Early Education Roadmap (2019-2023) which shaped the design of the Tuvalu Learning Project.

"The Tuvalu Learning Project reflects the strategy of the Ministry of Education Youth and Sports to provide the key foundational skills students need in order to develop into the productive citizens that will lead our country in the future," said Hon. Timi Melei, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports.

The project is expected to benefit over 10,000 people, including all children in Tuvalu, enrolled in early childhood care, primary and secondary schools. Education Department staff, parents, caregivers and community members are expected to benefit from the project through community awareness campaigns and education training and capacity building activities.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

AP CM launches online waste management platform

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday launched what it claimed to be the countrys first online Waste Exchange Platform to ensure 100 per cent safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the prog...

Bodies of two employees found in hotel's water tank in Mumbai

The bodies of two employees were found dumped inside water tank of a hotel in Mira Road area of Mumbai, police said on Friday. The decomposed bodies were taken out by police and staff of the fire department.Information was received that the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks and euro gain ahead of U.S. jobs data

World stocks held near three-month highs and the euro also remained close to a three-month peak, thanks to a larger than expected European stimulus boost and on hopes of a global economic rebound. Investors are pricing in an economic recove...

RK Singh initiates #iCommit campaign to unite diverse set of govt, private players

Shri R. K. Singh, the Minister of State IC for Power and New Renewable Energy, today initiated the iCommit campaign, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative is a clarion call to all stakeholders and individuals to continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020