Toyota to hike prices of Camry Hybrid, Vellfire from July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it will increase prices of Camry Hybrid and Vellfire range from next month. The impending hike has been necessitated due to the substantial rise in exchange rate, TKM said in a statement. The company is yet to arrive at the exact quantum of the price increase. The Camry Hybrid is currently priced at Rs 37.88 lakh, while Vellfire is tagged at Rs 79.5 lakh.