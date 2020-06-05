Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual Yatra Held to Commemorate III Anniversary of 5th Dham Stone Laying Ceremony

PTI | Cambodia | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:30 IST
Virtual Yatra Held to Commemorate III Anniversary of 5th Dham Stone Laying Ceremony

Cambodia (NewsVoir)The third anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, was recently celebrated with pomp and splendour. The global COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the patrons and Dham veterans from organizing the event. A Virtual Yatra was conducted on Zoom on the 30th of May, 2020 to mark the 3rd anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham initiative, which was started on the 1st of June 2018, at Siem Reap, Cambodia. The global COVID-19 pandemic did not deter the patrons and Dham veterans from organizing the event. The tone for the future of Sanatana Dharma seems to be forming with followers from across the globe participating in the Virtual Yatra. The event organized under the aegis of the 1008 Names of Shivas Association, a CSR initiative of SRAM & MRAM has been witnessing giant strides with people from all walks of life including saints, rishis, gurus, politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, and people from all religions and faith participating in the virtual event to commemorate the start of the third year of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia. Speaking on the Virtual Yatra, Indresh Kumar said that it’s the RSS’s dream that peace be achieved throughout the world through the practice of Sanatana Dharma. With a pluralistic society like India taking the lead in what could be the next positive step for the coming decade, 1008 Names of Shivas and the people of the Indian Diaspora across the world will need to contribute their might by taking part in the rallies that will be organized from now on until the completion of the temple work. With the 1008 Names of Shivas taking the lead in setting up what would become the biggest pilgrimage centre in the East Asian countries, Cambodia’s name will once again be etched in History for having the second largest Hindu temple after the Angkor Wat. History will not say who built the temple but will praise the efforts of every global citizen who will be inking their mark in the Sanatana Dharma movement. The Virtual Yatra was attended by some very prominent personalities from almost all walks of life viz. Spiritual, Business, Education, Government and Judiciary. The event was blessed by his holiness Gurujee Kumaran Swamiji and His holiness Swami Chidanand Muniji, Jagatguru Ananthanandji, Sadhvi Bhagwatiji. Also people from different walks of life and from different geographical areas viz. Professor Geeta Singh – Director of CPDHE - UGC, Professor Anand Vardhan from Bulgaria, Professor Ram Prasad Bhatt from Germany, Dr. Bhautesh Sharma-Scientist, Professor Bhagvati-Vice-Chancellor, renowned Television artist Rupa Ganguly, members of the press Savitri Tiwari, Mauritius, participated in the event. Besides, various renowned dignitaries from across the world viz. Devendra Singh Badauriya, England, Member of Parliament Gopal Singh, Vinod Kumar Secretary General – VHP-Mauritius, RSS Senior Leader Shri Shyam Palande, Malavika Singh and Shailesh Vats, also attended the meeting along with more than 200 followers. Gopal Narayan Singh, Member of Parliament and a trustee and member of 1008 Names of Shivas has been providing all the necessary help to ensure the success of the event. He has been painstakingly providing all the necessary impetus for the successful culmination of Mission 5th Dham. Geeta Singh, Professor and a veteran academician has her roots in the Sanatana Dharma movement and for two years has been organizing multiple sessions with senior members of the 1008 Names of Shivas Trust for the construction of the 5th Dham. 1008 Names of Shivas Association, the flag bearer for the event in Cambodia, has been at the forefront of various cultural activities and has been trying to unite the East Asian nations through the Fifth Dham initiative and help fostering the thought process viz. Sanatana dharma. RSS Senior leader Indresh Kumar, has been vocal about his support to the 5th Dham initiative and will consecrate all his efforts towards this noble cause and has put the RSS wheels on motion to support the initiatives taken by 1008 Names of Shivas Association and has decided to actively participate in the development of the 5th Dham. He feels that top Indian corporates across the globe are ready to join hands and help develop the same partly by their contributions towards their respective CSR activities and getting a movement started by involving the people of Indian and Asian origin to participate in this massive movement. With each passing year the initiative is turning over a new leaf. The untiring efforts of Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran, Dr. Sailesh Hiranandani, the conceiver of the idea and Spiritual Guru Gurujee Kumaran Swamiji, the torchbearer of the Sanatana Dharma in India and the entire Far and the Middle East, have been culminating into making the Fifth Dham in Siem Reap, Cambodia into the biggest pilgrimage centre in the East Asian countries. Particularly, Dr. Sailesh Hiranandani’s painstaking 20 years of research on Hinduism has led to the inception of the 5th Dham movement. Along with Indresh Kumar and Gurujee Kumaran Swamiji, they have been taking all the right steps steadily but surely to ascertain what they think is India’s gift to the world as Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. The existing quadrilateral forming the 4 Dhams are in India viz. Badrinath, Dwaraka, Puri Jagannath and Rameshwaram and Siem Reap will merge as the new 5th Dham eventually forming a pentagon. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

BJP, TMC supporters clash over family dispute in Howrah

West Bengal Police had to resort to lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the BJP and TMC supporters here.A clash broke out allegedly between BJP and TMC supporters in Howrah on Thursday over a family dis...

BBC appoints insider as new boss to negotiate future finance model

The BBC appointed an insider as its new director general on Friday, tasked with securing the future direction and financing of the publicly-funded British broadcaster in the wake of government scepticism of the current model. Tim Davie, cur...

In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods

Mohammed Haider, a security worker in Iraqs southern oilfields, thought he was safe after signing a new one-year contract to guard oil facilities. Three days later, he was out of a job.I got laid off. They threw us out on the pavement, the ...

Premier League to restart with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United on June 17

The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 201920 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal. All matches ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020