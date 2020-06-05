Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award

Biocon Ltd said on Friday that its Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 (WEOY) at a virtual award ceremony held on late Thursday. She has been honoured with the world title from among a distinguished list of 46 EOY country award winners from 41 countries and territories.

In EY World Award's 20-year history, Kiran is the first woman entrepreneur from India and third Indian to win the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award. She is the second woman worldwide to hold this prestigious title following Olivia Lum of Hyflux Ltd in Singapore who won the award in 2011.

Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2014) and Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies Limited (2005) are the other world title winners from India. In the felicitation, EY had said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is synonymous with the Indian biotech industry and has been at the forefront of innovation through her strong investments in research.

"The greatest opportunities often arise at the toughest times, and that has been my experience throughout my entrepreneurial journey," she said on receiving the title. "My business focus is on global health care and the provision of universal access to life-saving medicine. However, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders."

(ANI)