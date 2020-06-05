Left Menu
Hexaware Technologies shares zoom 20 pc on delisting plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:13 IST
Shares of Hexaware Technologies zoomed 19.98 per cent on Friday after the company announced that its board next week will consider a proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares. At the BSE, the stock advanced 19.98 per cent to close at Rs 311.30, which was also its upper circuit limit.

At the NSE, it jumped 20 per cent to close at Rs 311.40. Hexaware Technologies on Friday informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on June 12 , inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company.

"We wish to inform you that the company has received a letter dated June 4, 2020, from the promoter namely HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Limited. In the letter, the promoter has expressed its intention to, either individually, or together with the one or more members of the promoter group including its subsidiaries, acquire all fully paid up equity shares of the company that are held by the public shareholders, as defined in the delisting regulations, and consequently voluntarily delist the equity shares from BSE and NSE," the filing added..

