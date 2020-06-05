Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals raises Rs 70 cr from InvAscent

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals on Friday said it has raised Rs 70 crore as equity investment from healthcare focused fund InvAscent to fund its expansion going forward. The eyecare chain will be using the funds to strengthen its foothold in tier-2 cities and under-serviced areas over the next three years, Sharp Sight said in a statement.

"We found that the thought process and ideology of InvAscent blended perfectly with our long term vision. We strongly believe we will be able to leverage their experience to our benefit as they have an expertise in backing many single speciality chains," Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals CEO Deepshikha Sharma said. The company intends to use technology to bring ophthalmology to the doorstep of every one in tier-2 cities by way of 'eyecare@home', Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals co-founder Kamal B Kapur said.

The eye care provider currently has seven eye hospitals in India..