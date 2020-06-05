Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals raises Rs 70 cr from InvAscent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:22 IST
Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals raises Rs 70 cr from InvAscent

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals on Friday said it has raised Rs 70 crore as equity investment from healthcare focused fund InvAscent to fund its expansion going forward. The eyecare chain will be using the funds to strengthen its foothold in tier-2 cities and under-serviced areas over the next three years, Sharp Sight said in a statement.

"We found that the thought process and ideology of InvAscent blended perfectly with our long term vision. We strongly believe we will be able to leverage their experience to our benefit as they have an expertise in backing many single speciality chains," Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals CEO Deepshikha Sharma said. The company intends to use technology to bring ophthalmology to the doorstep of every one in tier-2 cities by way of 'eyecare@home', Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals co-founder Kamal B Kapur said.

The eye care provider currently has seven eye hospitals in India..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

India-China military commanders to hold talks on June 6 to resolve border issue

Military commanders of India and China will hold talks in Moldo on Saturday morning to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries over the heavy military build-up by the Peoples Liberation Army along the Line of ...

Suntory CEO says 20% of restaurants may fail as coronavirus slams Japan's dining scene

Takeshi Niinami, the head of Japanese drinks and food group Suntory Holdings and a government adviser, predicted on Friday that more than 20 of bars and restaurants could fail due to the coronavirus pandemic.Japans vibrant dining scene, fro...

Virtual Yatra held to commemorate III anniversary of 5th Dham stone laying ceremony

Phnom Penh Cambodia, June 5 ANINewsVoir The third anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the fifth Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, was recently celebrated with pomp and splendour. The global COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the patrons and ...

Man accused in murder case held in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhis Bindapur area last year over personal rivalry, police said on Friday. The victim, Salman, was stabbed on December 30, 2019, allegedly by Ajay Kumar, a native of T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020