NSDL e-Gov terminates tie-up with Alankit for PAN, e-TDS statement filing services

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure on Friday said it has terminated its tie-up with Alankit Ltd as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC)/PAN Centre on account of non-remittance of fees. Alankit Ltd is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSDL e-Gov) and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications and e-TDS/e-TCS statements, it said. The termination is on account of non-remittance of PAN application fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants/filers to NSDL e-Gov, it said in a statement. Anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making 'Change Requests' in a PAN card can visit any of NSDL e-Gov's 17,209 centres across the country or use online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com, it said. Also, e-TDS/e-TCS statement filers can submit their returns/statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country. NSDL e-Gov works closely with various government agencies for designing, managing and implementing e-governance projects.