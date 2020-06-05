Left Menu
NSDL e-Gov terminates tie-up with Alankit for PAN, e-TDS statement filing services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:00 IST
NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure on Friday said it has terminated its tie-up with Alankit Ltd as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC)/PAN Centre on account of non-remittance of fees. Alankit Ltd is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSDL e-Gov) and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications and e-TDS/e-TCS statements, it said. The termination is on account of non-remittance of PAN application fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants/filers to NSDL e-Gov, it said in a statement. Anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making 'Change Requests' in a PAN card can visit any of NSDL e-Gov's 17,209 centres across the country or use online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com, it said. Also, e-TDS/e-TCS statement filers can submit their returns/statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country. NSDL e-Gov works closely with various government agencies for designing, managing and implementing e-governance projects.

