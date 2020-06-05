Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:33 IST
HDFC Bank launches special consumption drive for customers

Private lender HDFC Bank on Friday launched a special consumption-oriented initiative for its customers, as the country begins to opens up after more than two months of lockdown. Christened 'summer treats', the initiative includes offers for merchants, salaried and self-employed for adjusting to new normal and deals on products, financial services and digital payments, according to a statement.  The bank said efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus have changed consumer demands and lifestyles, and pointed out to increased demand for phones, tablets, computers and related accessories.  "There's also rising demand for finance from auto loans and personal loans to business finance schemes. Summer Treats has offers to support all these new requirements," the bank's Country Head for Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and Marketing, Parag Rao, said. * * * * * * Future Generali simplifies claims process for Cyclone Amphan victims * Private insurer Future Generali India Life Insurance Company on Friday said it has simplified its claims process to provide support to the families of the victims of the recent Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.   The company said it will accept the list issued by the state governments or newspaper cutting stating the death details, letter issued by local authorities confirming death due to Covid-19 or any other valid proof which can be accepted, Future Generali said in a statement.

The private insurer will not insist on the original policy document, in case the same is lost during the cyclone and will admit claims based on Indemnity for loss of policy document, it added. It has given the option to its customers to submit the other documents through digital mode or file claim form through digitized mode, it said.

