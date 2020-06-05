Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auction of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances to attract huge investments: Ficci

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:42 IST
Auction of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances to attract huge investments: Ficci

Industry body Ficci on Friday welcomed the Centre's guidelines to auction mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances and said the move will attract huge investments. Increased investments in the mining and metals sector can make the country self-reliant, reduce import bills by USD 100 billion and create multiple jobs, it added. "Ficci welcomes the Ministry of Mines...guidelines for auctioning of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances for mining projects," the industry body said in a statement. Thanking the ministry for accepting Ficci's recommendation for expediting the operationalisation of mines post auctioning, Tuhin Mukherjee, chair, Ficci Mining Committee and Managing Director, Essel Mining and Industries, said, "The guidelines would help in increasing the mineral production and supply in the country providing the much needed raw material minerals to the end use industries like steel, aluminium, power, cement etc." The auction of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances is another significant reform taken by the government, Ficci Mining Committee Co-Chair Rahul Sharma said.

The concept of pre-embedded clearance for mining projects is really a positive step towards reaching self-reliance in the mineral space, Ficci Mining Committee Co-Chair Pankaj Satija said. "Coming at a time when the country needs to hike up mineral production to support the resurgence of mineral based manufacturing sectors post COVID-19, this will certainly boost investment in the sector and ensure faster returns by guaranteeing commencement of production in quick time," he said. Awarding leases through a fair and transparent manner is very crucial. However, due to multiple approvals required, operationalisation of mines had been getting delayed, Ficci Mining Committe Co-Chair Sumit Deb said.

Ninety five leases have been allocated through auction since the introduction of auctioning regime. However, only a couple of those have been executed due to lengthy approval processes, he said. Unlike some of the major mining economies which take about a year to operationalise a mining lease, it takes four to eight years in India. Thus, auction of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances is a welcome step, Deb said. "It would fast track the operationalisation of mines which in turn would lead to employment generation, increased revenue for the state and increase the contribution of mining to Indian GDP which has been declining gradually for over a decade," Deb added.

Ficci noted that with such initiatives, the government has shown its commitment to usher in the much-needed reforms in the mining sector and revive its growth post COVID-19..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally

European stocks racked up their best week in two months on Friday, with investors scooping up battered shares of banks, automakers and travel companies amid growing signs that the pandemic-hit global economy is recovering.The pan-European S...

WHO advises wider use of masks in virus hotspots

The World Health Organisation is changing its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and is now recommending that in areas where there is widespread transmission, people should wear masks when social distancing...

Facebook says it found no foreign interference campaigns targeting U.S. protests

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had not seen evidence of coordinated foreign interference targeting the U.S. protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.We have been actively looking and we havent yet seen fo...

Hry CM urges people to conserve environment; state sets target to plant 1 crore trees

On World Environment Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the people of the state to take a pledge to conserve the environment and maintain ecological balance, as the state government set a target to plant over one crore tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020