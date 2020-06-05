Left Menu
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:56 IST
Jagan launches India's first online waste exchange

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the country's first online waste exchange for safe disposal of toxic wastes and promoting recycling and reuse. The platform, to be managed by the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC), facilitates 100 per cent safe disposal of toxic wastes.

The platform will track, scrutinise and audit the waste besides encouraging proper utilisation of waste and promoting 6Rs -- reduce, reuse, recycle, refurbish, redesign and re-manufacturing of waste items. "The chief minister has launched India's first online waste exchange platform of APEMC," an official statement said.

He also unveiled a poster of the exchange. After the launch, the chief minister directed officials to expedite a bill on the Andhra Pradesh Environment Improvement Act and place it before the Cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Industry Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy were also present at the launch, besides senior officials..

