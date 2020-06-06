Left Menu
Development News Edition

Software Technology Parks of India commemorates 29th Foundation Day

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), commemorated its 29th Foundation Day on Friday, June 5th 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:54 IST
Software Technology Parks of India commemorates 29th Foundation Day
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), commemorated its 29th Foundation Day on Friday, June 5th 2020. On the occasion a day-long webinar witnessed live streaming of sessions on three topics viz. 'Role of Government in Driving Innovation & Product Development', 'Re-christening the Narratives of Indian IT Industry' and 'India Ahead with Transformational Ideas, Disruptive Innovations and Pool of Talent'. Experts and thought leaders from government, industry, academia and industry associations deliberated and exchanged their ideas.

"STPI has been the beacon of Indian IT industry and has become its backbone for growth," said Achyuta Samanta, MP and Founder of KIIT University while congratulating STPI on its 29th Foundation Day. In the inaugural address, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, reminisced the STPI journey of three decades. "STPI is designed to succeed and designed to help the industry succeed, both of which go hand in hand. STPI has been our partner in implementing many exciting schemes we are recently brought out. It has been instrumental in aiding the growth of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry not only in cities but also in rural hinterlands. e-Governance and digital expansion in sectors such as health, agriculture, education present huge opportunities for India. It is time to reimaging the role of STPI for the coming decade," he said.

"As a policy enabler, STPI has been bringing out futuristic schemes apropos the technological advancements. Having a vision for transforming India into a product nation, STPI has been activating multiple initiatives under 'National Policy on Software Products' approved by Government of India recently. To enable the Indian IT industry to face the challenges of Industry 4.0 and build India's leadership in emerging technology areas like IoT, blockchain, artificial intelligence, augmented & virtual reality, fintech, medical electronics, health informatics, gaming & animation, machine learning, data science & analytics, cyber security, chip designing, ESDM etc," said Dr Omkar Rai, DG, STPI underlining the glorious journey of STPI and its contribution in Indian economy. Established on June 5th, 1991, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has since emerged as one of the growth driver of Indian IT/ITeS/ESDM industry. With a mandate to promote software and electronic hardware exports from the country by implementing Software Technology Park (STP) & Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) Schemes, STPI pioneered the ease of doing business for policy governance in India by building a robust-ecosystem to provide single window clearance services, world-class internet connectivity, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and other infrastructure services to encourage, promote and boost software exports.

"STPI is the only organisation that hasn't lost its purpose in three decades. STPI has never stopped reinventing itself in last 30 years. The essence of the leaders of STPI with unwavering commitment to the evolution of IT industry is notable," underscored Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority. "Govt. has helped startups take on global giants, get funding from not only domestic sources but also from abroad & drive partnerships with global giants to bring best products to market," asserted Dr Rajendra Kumar, Addl Secy, GoI, MeitY.

"STPI is not just a partner but it has become an integral part of the IT industry, thank you very much for what you do," accentuated Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM. Today, the USD 191 billion IT industry, comprising around 18,000-plus firms that directly employ 4.36 million strong workforce, that contributes 8.0 per cent of GDP is a testimony to the STPI's resolute performance in transforming Indian IT industry into global outsourcing destination for software exports.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta Q4 net loss at Rs 12,521 cr

Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta on Saturday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on the exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, ...

Book analyses social consequences of Maoist insurgency

A new book takes a look at the social consequences of Maoist insurgency with a special focus on Dandakaranya in Chhattisgarhs Bastar region. In The Death Script Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country, journalist Ashutosh Bhardwaj writes of h...

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

In the latest blow for inter-Korean cooperation, North Korea threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with South Korea as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets acro...

Baya Weavers flaunt legendary architectural skills, captivate Nepalis during covid-induced lockdown

The gregarious Baya Weaver birds renowned for their extra-ordinary architectural skills of rounding up hay and grass to weave together elaborate nests have been of late captivating Nepalis, who are mostly confined to their homes in the wake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020