Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter cites security processes for temporarily restricting Amul account

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:17 IST
Twitter cites security processes for temporarily restricting Amul account

A day after it briefly restricted Amul's account sparking public outrage, Twitter on Saturday said the account was restricted after being caught in the microblogging platform's security processes. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) - which makes Amul brand of food products - found its Twitter account blocked on June 4 evening. The account was restored on June 5.

On accessing the account, a message saying "This account is temporarily restricted. You're seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?" was displayed. "Safety and security of the accounts is a key priority for us and to ensure an account has not been compromised sometimes we require the account owner to complete a simple reCAPTCHA process. These challenges are simple for authentic account owners to solve, but difficult (or costly) for spammy or malicious account owners to complete," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Once the account clears this security step, the account regains full access, the statement added. "To protect the accounts, we routinely require them to clear this security key for login verification," the spokesperson said.

Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said the company's Twitter account was blocked on the night of June 4, and restored on June 5 morning when the issue was taken up with Twitter. "Our Twitter account was blocked on the night of June 4 and restored on June 5 morning when we again took up process of reactivation with Twitter. We have asked Twitter why it blocked our account. We are waiting for the reply," he said.

Twitter was abuzz with several users expressing shock, while many questioned its move to restrict the account. Twitteratis linked the restriction of Amul's account with the brand's campaign, supporting boycott of Chinese products. The brand figured among trending topics in India even on Saturday with over 11,500 tweets. In the campaign, Amul's iconic girl in white and red polka dots dress is seen fighting a dragon that is carrying a 'Made in China' placard. The picture mentions TikTok (a Chinese short video platform).

The creative carries a tagline 'Amul Made In India' referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliant India. "As far as the cartoon is concerned, it is not Amul's comment. Amul butter girl comments on mood of the nation and the topics which are in discussions among the common people," Sodhi said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister

Malaysias fiscal deficit will nearly double to around 6 of annual economic output this year because of the governments recent efforts to revive the economy, the finance minister told Reuters, adding it could seek to raise the debt ceiling t...

Vedanta Q4 net loss at Rs 12,521 cr

Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta on Saturday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on the exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, ...

Book analyses social consequences of Maoist insurgency

A new book takes a look at the social consequences of Maoist insurgency with a special focus on Dandakaranya in Chhattisgarhs Bastar region. In The Death Script Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country, journalist Ashutosh Bhardwaj writes of h...

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

In the latest blow for inter-Korean cooperation, North Korea threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with South Korea as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020