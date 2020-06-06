Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm reaches out to state govts on contactless food ordering at restaurants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:08 IST
Paytm reaches out to state govts on contactless food ordering at restaurants
Paytm said it has already partnered thousands of restaurants for the solution, but did not provide exact details. Image Credit: ANI

Digital payments major Paytm on Saturday said it has approached 10 state governments to promote contactless food ordering and payments and to make these a part of the standard operating procedures for re-opening dine-in restaurants and takeaway joints. In April, Paytm had said it has developed a 'contactless in-store ordering' solution - 'Scan to Order' - to help restaurants and eateries minimise physical contacts for menu, billing and cash transactions after these businesses open after the lockdown.

"With the government further easing lockdown norms and opening malls, restaurants in non-contaminated zones, the company is having advanced discussions with multiple state governments urging them to make contactless QR-based food ordering part of the standard operating procedure for opening food establishments," Paytm said in a statement. It added that it has reached out to 10 state governments and plans to approach all states over the next few days.

The company had earlier stated that it aimed to onboard over one lakh restaurants for the solution in phase one. Paytm said it has already partnered thousands of restaurants for the solution, but did not provide exact details. "We strongly believe that our contactless food ordering solution would not only help establishments get back to business but also save lives as the core idea of this innovative product is based on maintaining social distancing and dining out the smarter safer way," Paytm Vice President Nikhil Saigal said. Paytm has developed a QR code that is displayed at partner restaurants that users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place orders. This, it said, will avoid the need to touch the menu card that could be unsanitised and also minimises interaction with the servers.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

DC prepares ahead of expected large protest

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues are closing off much of downtown Washington, DC to traffic ahead of what are expected to be the largest protests in the city yet over the killing of George Floyd. The blocks inside the perimeter su...

Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: Panel formed by AAP govt

A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Satu...

Temperatures remain below normal in many regions, several states receive rainfall

Temperatures in many parts of the country were on Saturday recorded to be below normal for this time of the year with a number of areas receiving rainfall and the southwest monsoon is advancing with favourable conditions, the India Meteorol...

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Nepals House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020