Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signify aims to be plastic-free in consumer-related packaging by 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:57 IST
Signify aims to be plastic-free in consumer-related packaging by 2021
The company, earlier known as Philips Lighting, will completely switch to recycled paper-based materials to avoid the use of 2,500 tonnes of plastics per year, Signify said in a statement. Image Credit: Pikrepo

Lighting solutions firm Signify on Saturday said it aims to be plastic-free on all consumer-related packaging by 2021. The company, earlier known as Philips Lighting, will completely switch to recycled paper-based materials to avoid the use of 2,500 tonnes of plastics per year, Signify said in a statement.

"As part of its packaging policy, Signify already uses 80 per cent recycled paper for its packaging and will now start phasing out all plastics from packaging for consumer-related products with the aim to be plastic-free in 2021," it added. This 2,500 tonnes of plastics, is equal to 125 million PET bottles which, placed in a row, would stretch more than 8,000 kilometres, the company said.

"On top of that, our new packaging is smaller, reducing carbon emissions from transport and the materials we use by 6,000 tons per year – equivalent to the amount of CO2 that 2,70,000 fully grown trees can absorb in a year," it noted. "Plastic waste has a very negative impact on our planet and its biodiversity and we decided that we must take a leading role and start using plastic-free alternatives. It is the right thing to do and meets the increasing expectations of our customers," Signify CEO Eric Rondolat said.

Signify already started replacing the plastic blister packaging for its LED lamps with paper-based materials in the Pacific, where the switch was received very positively and resulted in an increase in sales. "When we replaced our packaging in the Pacific region, customers said that it was more appealing and environmentally friendly," said Rondolat. He also expects other companies to join it and switch.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Building rural economy key to halt mirgration: Nobel laureate Yunus

Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said building rural economy is important to stop migration amid the challenges caused due to coronavirus pandemic. Microcredit is about building a rural economy. Corona crisis has given the in...

WRAPUP 4-Washington prepares for major protest as Democratic officials move to rein in police

Protesters began to gather in Washington for a big demonstration on Saturday as street marches across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in custody enter a 12th day and authorities move to rein in policing tactics.Georg...

Barring Gurgaon and Faridabad, shopping malls, religious places to reopen in Hry from June 8

The Haryana government has decided to allow reopening of places of worship and shopping malls for public in a regulated manner across the state from June 8, except in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts worst-hit by COVID-19, according to a sta...

Chirag Paswan's remarks unfortunate, Nitish only credible face: JD(U)

The ruling Janata Dal United in Bihar on Saturday took strong exception to Chirag Paswans veiled criticism of its national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, terming as unfortunate the remarks of the LJP chief whose party is a const...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020