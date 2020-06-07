Exports to Bangladesh resumed through Bengal's Petrapole land port

Bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh via the Petrapole land port, the largest facility on the Indo-Bangla border, in West Bengal resumed on Sunday, more than a month after it was suspended amid the coronavirus lockdown. Bilateral trade via the integrated checkpost in North 24 Parganas district, around 80 km from Kolkata, was stopped on May 2, after two days of operation, following protests by locals who were afraid that truck drivers and labourers could spread the virus.

Twenty-four trucks crossed the ICP and went up to 500 metres inside the Bangladesh port area. The drivers wore PPEs and were not allowed to get down from their vehicles during unloading, officials said. "Starting today, we are allowing bilateral trade to recommence through the Petrapole ICP and all necessary safety protocols will be followed," one of the officials said.

But Bangladeshi trucks will have to wait to enter India until protocol for import cargo is notified by the local administration. Exporters were happy with the development as they had to count demurrages running into crores for large exporters.

A pool of 100 local truck drivers will only be allowed to go up to 500 metres within the Bangladesh port area, and return after unloading goods, the official said. "Drivers must wear PPEs and not get down from the vehicles while the unloading process is underway. Empty trucks will have to be sanitised, too," the official added.

Another official said trade will be allowed for 12 hours daily. All Bangladesh-bound vehicles stranded in and around the Petrapole checkpost will be cleared by June 14, he said.

Petrapole Land Port Authority of India manager Suvajit Mandal told PTI that adequate safety measures had been adopted. "We have engaged four teams for sanitisation of trucks and can handle 240-300 trucks a day. We can increase if trade demands," he said.

There had been some reluctance among the drivers to stay in the Central Warehousing Corporation parking zone after return where a facility for their stay had been arranged. According to the directive, the drivers will have to mandatorily stay in isolation when they are not working. A pool of 50 drivers and helpers will work for 15 days and stay in isolation before they are allowed to go home.

The local administration has also asked traders to be ready with another pool of 50 drivers outside the ICP area for any exigencies. "A large number of trucks are stranded near the border due to the lockdown. Exports through Petrapole check post will resume on Sunday. We have agreed to follow the instructions given by the administration," an official of exporters' body FIEO told PTI.

Some local people were also happy with the resumption of trade while some were concerned that it may lead to spread of coronavirus in the area. "It is heartening to note the trade has resumed. A lot of economic activity is dependent on movements of goods from Petrapole," said 30-year old Asim.

However, a middle aged woman from a nearby village remained concerned about the spread of the deadly virus that might slip into their homes from the border. "Recently, we had protested against the movement of trucks across the border fearing spread of infection. Now, the same is now diluted and trucks will go and return from Bangladesh. I and worried," she said.