Air New Zealand restarts services to Taupō and Timaru

Air New Zealand restarts its services to Taupō and Timaru today.

The airline's first flight from Auckland to Taupō flight lands at 1:35 pm, with the return departing Taupo at 2 pm. The first Wellington-Timaru flight lands in Timaru at 12:35 pm, with the return flight leaving for the capital at 1 pm.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says it's great to be flying back to Taupō and Timaru.

"Restarting both our Taupō-Auckland and Timaru-Wellington routes today is great news for these towns and their wider regions and we hope locals get behind these services. The resumption of these routes also means that as of today we are operating to all 20 of the domestic destinations we serviced pre-COVID-19.

"Initially we will operate three return services a week on both routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. From 6 July this will increase to nine return services per week on both our Taupō and Timaru routes."

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas says, "The resumption of domestic air travel is great for the country and fantastic for the Taupō District. Our airport remained open throughout the lockdown period, receiving flights carrying essential workers and medical staff, but being able to welcome back visitors from around the country is what we've all been waiting for. I'd like to thank Air New Zealand for resuming this very important service, and I'd like to invite everyone from around the country to come on over for a warm Taupō District welcome."

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen says, "We are so excited to have the first flights returning to Timaru, this means so much to our greater region for both tourism and commerce. I look forward to welcoming passengers back to Timaru".