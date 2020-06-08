Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air New Zealand restarts services to Taupō and Timaru

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says it’s great to be flying back to Taupō and Timaru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-06-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 08:08 IST
Air New Zealand restarts services to Taupō and Timaru
The airline’s first flight from Auckland to Taupō flight lands at 1:35 pm, with the return departing Taupo at 2 pm. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand restarts its services to Taupō and Timaru today.

The airline's first flight from Auckland to Taupō flight lands at 1:35 pm, with the return departing Taupo at 2 pm. The first Wellington-Timaru flight lands in Timaru at 12:35 pm, with the return flight leaving for the capital at 1 pm.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says it's great to be flying back to Taupō and Timaru.

"Restarting both our Taupō-Auckland and Timaru-Wellington routes today is great news for these towns and their wider regions and we hope locals get behind these services. The resumption of these routes also means that as of today we are operating to all 20 of the domestic destinations we serviced pre-COVID-19.

"Initially we will operate three return services a week on both routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. From 6 July this will increase to nine return services per week on both our Taupō and Timaru routes."

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas says, "The resumption of domestic air travel is great for the country and fantastic for the Taupō District. Our airport remained open throughout the lockdown period, receiving flights carrying essential workers and medical staff, but being able to welcome back visitors from around the country is what we've all been waiting for. I'd like to thank Air New Zealand for resuming this very important service, and I'd like to invite everyone from around the country to come on over for a warm Taupō District welcome."

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen says, "We are so excited to have the first flights returning to Timaru, this means so much to our greater region for both tourism and commerce. I look forward to welcoming passengers back to Timaru".

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA's Bucks lead fans in protest in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice. Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated.Before the march, Bucks guard S...

Teenager commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after playing video game

A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today, Hansraj Me...

2 test COVID-19 positive in Championship clubs: EFL

The English Football League EFL has confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from eight Championship clubs in the latest round of testing. Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179...

Iran doctor freed in swap for Navy veteran returns to Tehran

An Iranian doctor based in Florida returned to his homeland Monday after being part of a swap that saw a U.S. Navy veteran held by Iran return to America. The semiofficial Fars news agency published an image of Matteo Taerri being greeted a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020