Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro, IBM collaborate to help clients accelerate their cloud journeys

IT software major Wipro on Monday announced a collaboration with IBM to assist customers to embark on a seamless and secure hybrid cloud journey.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:50 IST
Wipro, IBM collaborate to help clients accelerate their cloud journeys
The solutions will benefit clients in banking and financial services, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and healthcare space.. Image Credit: ANI

IT software major Wipro on Monday announced a collaboration with IBM to assist customers to embark on a seamless and secure hybrid cloud journey. Through this alliance, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

Wipro IBM Novus Lounge, located at Wipro's Kodathi campus in Bengaluru, is a dedicated innovation centre. It will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups. Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights.

Additionally, Wipro will leverage IBM cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in banking and financial services, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and healthcare space. "Wipro IBM Novus Lounge will allow us to showcase hybrid multi-cloud and open source solutions even more comprehensively and support our customers' continuous business transformation journey," said Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President for Cloud Services at Wipro in a statement.

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM India said: "As companies across the world continue to drive digital transformation, decision-makers must rethink radically on how to leverage the combined power of data, cloud and open source technologies to become industry leaders." (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given permission to the Border Roads Organization BRO to recruit over 11,800 workers from the state for critical projects, including in areas near the China border in Ladakh, after getting a written...

Congress is secular, don't want third candidate from BJP to win RS polls: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Congress is a secular party and they clearly do not want any third candidate from BJP to win the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, We a...

German industry sees production declining further but at slower rate - Ifo

German manufacturers expect their production levels to decline further in the coming three months, but at a slower pace than previously, the Ifo institute said on Monday. Ifo said its index for production expectations rose to -20.4 points i...

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed. With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.We are trying to identify ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020