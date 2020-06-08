Captech Technologies Launches India's First Construction Labour Marketplace eFORCE

- Captech is part of construction major Capacit'e Infraprojects Group MUMBAI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captech Technologies, a Capacit'e Infraprojects Group associate company has recently launched India's first multi-lingual construction tech platform 'eFORCE' to bridge in the gap between general contractors/project developers, migrant labour contractors & specialized vendors. Intending to organize the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry at large and choosing to start with the factories and building segment first, eFORCE provides excellent value to the general contractor & project developers. The app ensure time saving, transparent settlement of money and also provides more value to the labour contractor and specialized vendors, by helping them find new and relevant projects in all the geographies, wherein they can deploy and employ their workmen- which adds to the work efficiency of the entire 'Supply chain' across the construction sector - creating more and better work opportunities for the migrant labour in India.

Powered with AI and analytics eFORCE app will allow the general contractor/ project developer and labour contractor to discover each other, and will help the developers to find the right fit according to bandwidth, expertise, and experience. The digital platform also ensures transparency in the payment as it will minimize the friction in settlement post the contract. Commenting on the launch of the construction industry's first online market place, Mr. Asutosh Katyal, Founder and CEO, Captech Technologies, said, "Construction is the second-largest employer in India and it is facing great uncertainty during these times. During the period of uncertainty, especially surrounding the availability and remobilization of migrant labour- the eFORCE platform will connect general contractor / project developers with relevant Labour Contractors & specialized vendors. Through this initiative, we believe the Indian Construction industry can gain momentum and bounce back faster while providing relevant and continuous work to India's skilled and unskilled migrant labour. This app will be rapidly ushering a new way to work with skilled labour contractors while reducing delays in projects for project developers and general contractors owing to a lack of relevant man-power." Katyal further added, "Our motive is also in line to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission (Self Reliant) wherein eFORCE will act as an interface between the project developers, government body and the migrant labour forces." eFORCE platform is completely built and is already available in English, Hindi, and Marathi and will soon be available in 12 other languages too. Captech is currently running a pilot run of the eFORCE in Mumbai MMR and providing solutions to many prominent projects of well-known General Contractors/project developers. The pilot run involves many top labour contractors & specialized vendors who in turn are managing thousands of migrant labourers. To use the platform and to get in touch with the Captech team, one has to visit Captech's website (www.cap-tech.in) and pre-register themselves onto the Captech's website. About eFORCE: eFORCE is first-of-its-kind, integrated multi-lingual technology platform specifically for labour deployment and project management. The app is launched by Captech Technologies Private Limited is a new-age construction tech companies in India. The mobile app acts as an 'Enabler' in the unorganized construction market and connects the developers to contracted labourers with the use of AI and analytics. Captech Technologies is associated with Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, which is one of the country's largest real estate construction companies.