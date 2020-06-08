Left Menu
Development News Edition

MaxVIL clocks EBIT of Rs 29.8 crore in Q4 FY20

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd said on Monday its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) moved up to Rs 29.8 crore in the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 8.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:22 IST
MaxVIL clocks EBIT of Rs 29.8 crore in Q4 FY20
The company's strategy is to focus on marquee tenants for commercial projects.. Image Credit: ANI

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd said on Monday its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) moved up to Rs 29.8 crore in the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 8.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The revenue crawled up by one per cent to Rs 253 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 249 crore in Q4 FY19. The profit after tax totalled Rs 3.4 crore compared to a loss of Rs 5.6 crore in the same period.

MaxVIL, a part of the Max Group, operates primarily in the areas of manufacturing and real estate. The company said more than 50 per cent area of Max Towers is leased at a premium of 25 to 30 per cent to immediate micro-market. During COVID-19 lockdown, the company was successful in leasing 25,000 square feet area to a large listed entity.

A majority of the occupants in the grade A-plus project is mid to large corporates and law firms with their corporate office headquartered at Max Towers. MaxVIL said that COVID-19 is expected to impact the business environment and momentum in the short term. However, in the coming quarters de-densification, de-consolidation, preference for better-maintained buildings with health-hygiene and fresh supply slowdown will counter-balance lower demand.

"Our strategy to focus on marquee tenants for our commercial projects has worked well. We have witnessed over 90 per cent of on-time and full payment of dues from tenants for March and April," it said. "Though leasing enquiries slowed down during lockdown, we have strengthened our business development initiative, including getting digitally ready and are confident of demand recovery," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spraying disinfectants can cause adverse health effects: Plea in Delhi HC

A public interest litigation was moved in Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Centre, Delhi government and others for proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation with regard to spraying d...

European stock rally takes step back as tech, healthcare drag

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in healthcare and technology stocks stopping a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.4, as investors mov...

Hard-hit by coronavirus, New York City to begin re-opening on Monday

New York City, the epicenter of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic in the US, will begin the first phase of reopening its economy on Monday, bringing about 400,000 employees back to work nearly after 100 days in lockdown when the coronavirus...

Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19. The chief minister had been displaying symptoms of fever and a sore throat.Kejriwal, 51, has isolated himself at his reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020