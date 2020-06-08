Left Menu
Bring home the bass revolution, InfinityTM by HARMAN launches two new audio products for india's gen-now

Sound is set to get powerfully immersive and bassy with the launch of Infinity's new soundbar - Infinity Sonic B200 and headphone Infinity Glide 510, from the house of iconic audio brands, HARMAN.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:18 IST
Infinity Sonic B200. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sound is set to get powerfully immersive and bassy with the launch of Infinity's new soundbar - Infinity Sonic B200 and headphone Infinity Glide 510, from the house of iconic audio brands, HARMAN. The products will be available exclusively on Amazon, and on HARMAN's own ecommerce platform, www.Harmanaudio.in.

With its sleek and stylish design, Infinity Sonic B200 will bring alive a cinematic, powerful and bass rich experience right inside the living room. With 160W peak power including a dedicated wireless subwoofer, consumers can create the perfect ambience for every mood at the touch of a button. Popular choice of brand for bass-loving gen-now, Infinity has built this soundbar to deliver deep bass providing an incredibly immersive sound for movies, music and even video games.

Consumers can also stream their music wirelessly from any device and enjoy a truly elevated sound experience that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and multifunction remote. Infinity also announced the launch of new headphones in its Glide series, loved by the young and trendy Indian consumers who like endless hours of bass-filled music.

The new Infinity Glide 510 boasts of impactful sound that lasts upto 72 incredible hours of playtime and comes in lightweight, foldable and fun design aesthetics. "Encouraged by the Indian consumer's need for immersive and bass-rich sound that is accessible to the youth - we are excited to launch Sonic B200, the first soundbar by Infinity. This soundbar will provide the sleek, yet powerfully dramatic viewing experience, desired by our consumers," said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio - HARMAN India.

"We are also looking forward to the young music lovers enjoying the new Glide 510 headphones with an astonishing battery life that lasts three days of uninterrupted listening. The success enjoyed by Infinity is testimony to our legacy in audio and the preferences of Indian consumers and we will continue to delight them with our uniquely Indian offerings in the coming months," Kher added. Infinity Sonic B200 is priced at MRP of INR 17999 but available at a special launch price of INR 7299

Infinity Glide 510 is priced at MRP of INR 3999 but available at a special launch price of INR 1699 Infinity Sonic B200

Infinity Sonic B200 Key Features: Immersive sound with 20W x 2-soundbar and 40W subwoofer: With a total 80W RMS Power and 160 W Peak, it pumps out thumping bass

Wireless Streaming: Bluetooth connectivity allows users to pair and stream from any compatible device effortlessly Multiple connectivity options: a range of sound output options, from Aux, USB and optical input, enabling consumers to connect to various devices

Sleek and Compact Design: Sonic B200 boasts a sleek and compact design that saves space and elevates any room it is in. Infinity Glide 510 Key Features:

72-hours playtime: Battery life that lasts upto 3 days for stress free listening Dual Equalizer and 36 mm driver: users can go from normal to bass at a touch of a button

Wireless Bluetooth streaming and Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-free calling and Voice-assistant integration for the multitaskers

Lightweight, flat and foldable design with soft cushioned earcups ensuring maximum comfort Available in two classic colors- Black and Blue

