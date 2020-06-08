AGS Technologies on Monday said it has launched a touchless ATM solution that can help bank customers withdraw money using a mobile application amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A customer has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and follow the directions on respective bank's mobile application to transact, an official statement said.

* * * * * Equifax India launches credit risk score for microlenders Credit information company Equifax India on Monday launched a new MFI risk score to help microlenders evaluate the creditworthiness of borrowers The score development involved segmenting the population into five segments and around 5,000 variables, an official statement said, adding it can predict delinquent behavior both on existing and new loans. * * * * * COVID-19: Ecosmartly.in launches self-disinfecting coating solution Ecosmartly.in on Monday said it has launched a self-disinfecting coating solution which will be of help amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christened as 'Covicoat', it forms a triple layered security of nano needles, nano capsules and non-sacrificial properties that rupture the membrane of microbes making them ineffective, its co-founder Paras Arora was quoted as saying in a statement. The product has been formulated under WHO and is available in spray bottles of 200 ml, the statement said..